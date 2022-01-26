Australian olympians honoured on Australia Day

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has congratulated twenty four (24) Australian Olympians from the Tokyo 2020 Games who have been honoured in the Australia Day honours announced overnight.

Swimmer Emma McKeon and basketball’s Patty Mills received the highest accolades, each awarded an AM (Member of the Order of Australia).

Emma McKeon was one of 23 gold medallists from the Games who were honoured. This follows her record-breaking efforts where she picked up four gold medals and three bronze – and in doing so becoming the most successful athlete in Australian Olympic history with a career total of 11 Olympic medals.

The other 22 gold medallists were all awarded an OAM – The Medal of the Order of Australia.

Patty Mills was Australia’s first Indigenous Flag Bearer before going on to lead the Boomers to a bronze medal, the first for an Australian men’s basketball team at an Olympic Games. A four-times Olympian, Patty has inspired young Australians, established and supported charities and provided pathways to inspire young Indigenous athletes to follow his example.

AOC President John Coates congratulated all the athletes on their achievements.

“So much has been said about these athletes and their wonderful Teammates. We are so very proud of every one of them - and we can be that little bit prouder todaywith this group honoured by their country in this way.

“Emma has set a new benchmark in Australia’s history of Olympic success, while Patty’s leadership on and off the court, and indeed beyond sport, make him such an admired Australian.

“We all know what every athlete had to contend with to just get to the start line in Tokyo, let alone reach the pinnacle as gold medallist in their sports.

“We thank their families and sports who helped them achieve this honour.

“As we prepare to embrace our Winter Team competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics next week, it’s a timely reminder that Olympians reflect what is good about being Australian and how they inspire others to achieve in any field of endeavour.”

Receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) are:

- Jess Fox (paddle)

- Tom Green (paddle)

- Jack Hargreaves (rowing)

- Meg Harris (swimming)

- Alex Hill (rowing)

- Chelsea Hodges (swimming)

- Logan Martin (cycling -BMX)

- Annabelle McIntyre (rowing)

- Kaylee McKeon (swimming)

- Jess Morrison (rowing)

- Mollie O’Callaghan (swimming)

- Keegan Palmer (skateboard)

- Rosemary Popa (rowing)

- Alex Purnell (rowing)

- Will Ryan (sailing)

- Lucy Stephan (rowing)

- Izaac Stubblety-Cook (swimming)

- Brianna Throssell (swimming)

- Ariarne Titmus (swimming)

- Spencer Turrin (rowing)

- Jean van der Westhuyzen (paddle)

- Matt Wearn (sailing)

Mr Coates also congratulated Tokyo Olympian and women’s football captain Sam Kerr who was awarded an OAM for services to football, as well as Barcelona 1992 Olympian and gold medallist Linley Frame, also awarded an OAM for her contribution to swimming over many years.

Mr Coates further acknowledged Dr Helen Nugent who was awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) and Mrs Gina Rinehart an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO).

Mrs Rinehart made a significant contribution to assist athletes competing in four sports in Tokyo, including swimming and rowing. Dr Nugent has made an invaluable contribution to the AOC as a long-standing member of the Australian Olympic Foundation’s Investment Advisory Committee.

Both have previously been acknowledged by the AOC with the Olympic movement’s highest award, the Order of Merit.

