Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is currently preparing for the reopening of the new permanent venues used during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 for public use. At Sea Forest Waterway, overlay and temporary structures are being removed by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee. The details of future plans for Sea Forest Waterway are as follows.

1. Reopening Schedule (planned):

Removal of overlay and temporary structures by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee

Completed by Monday 28 February 2022

Partial reopening of facility*

Friday 29 April 2022 (national holiday)

Full reopening of facility Spring 2023

*Partial reopening of facility:

After the removal of overlay and temporary structures has been completed by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, additional construction work such as the installation of safety fences and land area improvement will be carried out by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. For this reason, some of the land and water areas inside the facility will be unavailable, but the other areas will be open for public use.

2. Plans for Future Usage:

1) Use of sporting events

2022 fiscal year (partially reopen)

At present, 6 tournaments are scheduled to be held, including the 100th All Japan Championships for rowing in May 2022 (see attachment: press release from Japan Rowing Association in Japanese) and the Kanto Tournament (rowing and canoe) for the National Sports Festival. (There are other tournaments being adjusted.)

2023 fiscal year (after full-scale reopen)

The Asian Canoeing (Sprint) Championships is scheduled to be held in October 2023. It is positioned as an important tournament that will be the final qualifying round for the Paris 2024 Games, which is set by the International Canoe Federation.

2) Public use

Sea Forest Waterway is a unique venue that can be used not only for sports but also for various other purposes such as aquatic leisure. It is planned to start opening accommodation facilities for public use and hold sports experience sessions and classes for the citizens of Tokyo in line with the partial reopening. It can also be used for water leisure and competition practice for individuals and groups.

Application for use will be accepted up to six months prior to the planned day of use. For additional information about how to apply, please visit the official website. Sea Forest Waterway website: https://www.uminomori.tokyo/en/about/

3. Other

Alongside the partial reopening, we are planning to hold a trial session for the relevant sports. Details will be announced when available.

We will continue to make preparations for the reopening of Sea Forest Waterway, ensuring that the venue can be used by many people for many years after the Tokyo 2020 Games.

