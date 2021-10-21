Para Dance Sport World Championships in Ulsan cancelled

World Para Dance Sport (WPDS) and Korean Dance Sport Federation for the Disabled (KDSFD) regret to announce that 2021 Para Dance Sport World Championship set to take place in Ulsan, South Korea in November has been cancelled.

The announcement was made by World Para Dance Sport and the Ulsan 2021 Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Wednesday, 20 October. The decision follows the latest restrictions set in place in the Asian country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ulsan was announced as the host city of the 2021 World Championships in May 2021. More than 200 athletes from nearly 30 countries were set to compete in the event.

The organisers will reimburse the teams that have already made travel and accommodation arrangements or incur any losses due to cancellation fees. The teams are requested to contact the KDSFD directly via e-mail: koreaparadancesport@gmail.com

KDSFD deeply regrets the need to cancel the World Championships. The President of KDSFD, Chae-Ok Yoo, stated: “We deeply regret the need to cancel the world championships and we at KDSFD understand the impact this decision has on the athletes and the Para dance sport community as a whole. We know that cancelling the competition also impacts WPDS’ ability to provide further opportunities to Para athletes, coaches, officials and classifiers. It is with this in mind that KDSF will make a donation to WPDS to contribute to the general development of Para dance sport.”

Christian Holtz, Managing Director of World Para Sports at the International Paralympic Committee said: “This is a sad day for Para dance sport. It has been two years since the last World Championships, and I know the athletes and the entire Para dance community were excited to compete in the premier competition of the sport. Naturally we are disappointed, but we understand the need to cancel due to the pandemic. On behalf of the sport, I would like to thank KDSFD for its continued commitment to further develop the sport.”

Due to the cancellation of the World Championships, the election of the new World Para Dance Sport Athlete Representative set to take place in Ulsan during the competition will be held online. More information about the election will be announced in the coming weeks.

