Berlin to host GAMMA World MMA Championships 2021 in December

14 October 2021 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - It’s official: Berlin, Germany will host the 2021 GAMMA World MMA Championships!



Amateur MMA’s flagship event is scheduled for 7-11 December at the Hotel Berlin Central District, with the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA)’s World Congress set for 8 December at the same venue. The competition is open to both genders and will take place with four rings over three days, from 9-11 December.

Following on from a highly successful GAMMA World MMA Championships in Singapore in 2019 (the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Berlin is set to feature the world’s best amateur MMA athletes from over 100 countries.

(L-R) H. President of GAMMAF Adrian Bakos, Hotel Berlin Central District Sales Director Maria Hoffmeister, and GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt on Tuesday, Oct.12, 2021, announced the hosting of the GAMMA World Championships at the Hotel Berlin Central District.

“It is a great honour for us to host this event and welcome some of the world’s greatest elite-level amateur MMA athletes to Berlin,” said Adrian Bakos, Honorary President of the German Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GAMMAF). “GAMMAF will put all its energies into staging a memorable World Championships and Congress that shines a deserved spotlight on amateur MMA in Germany and around the globe.”

Representatives from GAMMA’s 100-plus national member federations will attend the Congress, which among other topics on the agenda will include discussions on GAMMA activities during the 2020-2021 period, a review of the financial statements and budgets and recent changes to the GAMMA Board of Directors.

”We are very much looking forward to gathering together face to face after such a long time apart due to the pandemic,” said GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt. “I am convinced it will be an excellent World Congress where we will receive input from our global membership and a tremendous competition for our athletes. See you in Berlin!”

The GAMMA World Championships will follow on the heels of the highly anticipated GAMMA European Championships, scheduled for 5-9 November in Kyiv, Ukraine.

