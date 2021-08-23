All Competition Venues Announced for The World Games 2022

International multi-sport event will take place across 14 Birmingham venues

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 19, 2021) – The World Games 2022 has now announced all 14 of the Birmingham community venues that will host competitions when the historic event takes place next July.

The World Games 2022 (TWG2022), an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in 34 different sports throughout The World Games 2022.

“All of these venues offer a unique experience to both fans and competitors,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “These locations were carefully selected as the best Birmingham has to offer, and we’re excited for them to host the best ever edition of The World Games.”

Below is a list of each venue and the sports that will take place at each location. Each venue will include The World Games 2022-branded signage and décor.

Avondale Park – Archery

Barber Motorsports Park – Drone Racing, Canopy Piloting

Birmingham Crossplex – Inline Hockey, Artistic Roller Skating, Speed Skating, Wheelchair Rugby, Lifesaving, Finswimming, Canoe Polo

Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex – DanceSport, Gymnastics, Bowling, Korfball, Floorball, Powerlifting, Billiards

Birmingham Southern College – Fistball, Orienteering (sprint), Karate, Wushu, Ju-Jitsu

Boutwell Auditorium – Sumo, Kickboxing, Muaythai

Hoover Metropolitan Complex – Softball

John Carrol Catholic High School – Flying Disc

Legion Field – Flag Football

Oak Mountain State Park – Waterski/Wakeboard, Canoe Marathon, Orienteering (Middle Distance)

Protective Stadium – Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Railroad Park – Duathlon, Orienteering (Sprint Relay)

Sloss Furnaces – Sport Climbing, DanceSport (Breaking), Gymnastics (Parkour), Beach Handball

University of Alabama at Birmingham – Lacrosse, Racquetball, Squash, Flying Disc, Tug of War, Boules Sports

