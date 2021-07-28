Australian Olympic team members returning to Australia to enter mandatory quarantine

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has today announced details of their planning for the Australian Olympic Team members who will be returning to Australia and entering mandatory quarantine after attending the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

A total of 853 athletes and support staff are scheduled to return between 26 July and 14 August on a mix of commercial and QANTAS chartered flights from Japan. The staggered arrivals are due to the requirement of Games organisers for athletes to depart

the Village within 48 hours of their last event. Approximately 189 team members will return to other destinations.

On arrival in Australia, Team members will be immediately transferred to government administered hotels and facilities to undertake 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine as required under the laws administered by

Australian states and territories. Government quarantine hotels located in Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth, Melbourne and the Howard Springs facility in the Northern Territory will be utilised.

The Chief Executive of the AOC, Matt Carroll AM, said the returning Team members will not be taking arrival capacity away from overseas based Australians seeking to return home.

“Australia Olympic Team athletes and officials are not included in the international arrivals quota that has been set by National Cabinet,” he said.

“While the Team is vaccinated and have been tested every day while at the Games, like every returning Australian, they will remain in quarantine for 14 days and will undergo regular testing in accordance with the requirements of each state and territory.

“The Team return and quarantine has been an integral part of our planning for these Games.

By next weekend 250 athletes and officials will be back in Australia and our support operation will be providing tailored services and ensuring virtual connection with family and friends.

“On behalf of the Australian Olympic Team, I want to thank the Commonwealth, state and territory governments who have worked closely with us to ensure this logistical challenge will be carefully

managed across the quarantine network. I also want to thank our sponsors for providing their products for the welcome home packs we will provide Team members on their arrival into quarantine.”

The AOC’s Olympian Services Manager, Daniel Kowalski, said: “Our number one priority is always the safety and well-being of our Team members, and this is just as important while they are in quarantine.

They will have around the clock access to a mental health referral network run in conjunction with the Australian Institute of Sport, both during and after quarantine as required.

“The AOC has also developed a comprehensive quarantine activity programme for all Team members which includes personal and professional development opportunities delivered by industry experts, as well as some

light-hearted activities, including virtual live musical performances and online trivia nights to help them to connect while in quarantine.”

Families and friends of Team members will be able to send comfort packages to their loved ones at some quarantine locations.

