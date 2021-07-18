Death of IOC Honour Member Youssoupha Ndiaye

It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) learnt today of the death of Youssoupha Ndiaye, at the age of 83. Mr Ndiaye was an IOC Member from 2002 to 2008 and chaired the Ethics Commission from 2007 to 2017. He was also a member of the Juridical Commission from 2002 to 2015.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “Youssoupha Ndiaye was instrumental in implementing the complex reforms of the IOC Ethics Commission. He was an outstanding Chairman of the Commission, and his unfailing loyalty and guidance enabled the IOC to take key decisions and strengthen the credibility of the Olympic Movement. Mr Ndiaye was a man of impeccable integrity with whom I shared many years on the Legal Affairs Commission. Personally, I am losing a wise friend whose advice was always very valuable for me and the whole IOC.”

The current Chair of the IOC Ethics Commission, HE Ban Ki-moon, speaking on behalf of the whole Commission, expressed his sorrow on the passing of his predecessor: “Under Mr Ndiaye’s guidance, the statutes and rules of procedure were considerably improved, enhancing the independence of the IOC Ethics Commission. His wisdom was a valuable asset in reaching high standards of good governance within the Olympic Movement.”

A man of the law, Youssoupha Ndiaye started his career as a judge before becoming President of the Dakar Court (1976-1984). He then held some of the highest positions within the Senegalese judicial system. Mr Ndiaye was a member of the Higher Council of the Magistrature (1976-1984), Secretary General of the Supreme Court, First President of the Court of Appeal (1991-1992) and Court of Cassation (1992-1993), and President of the Constitutional Council (1993-2002). He also was State and Sports Minister from 2002 to 2005.

Youssoupha Ndiaye was passionate about football. He played with the Gorea Sports Association and the Saint-Louis team, and won a gold medal in the Dakar Friendship Games in 1963. His commitment to the sport continued on an administrative level throughout his career. As President of the Senegalese Football Federation, Mr Ndiaye was instrumental in reorganising, managing and developing football in Senegal.

The IOC expresses its deepest sympathies to Youssoupha Ndiaye’s family. As a mark of respect, the Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast at Olympic House in Lausanne.

