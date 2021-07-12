HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Fifa

The Appeal of Legia Warszawa Dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the arbitration procedure between Legia Warszawa SA (the &ldquo;Club&rdquo;) and UEFA.&nbsp;

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in thearbitration procedure between Legia Warszawa SA (the "Club") and UEFA. The CAS has dismissedLegia Warszawa’s appeal and confirmed the decision issued on 14 August 2014 by the UEFAAppeals Body.

The UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body (UEFA CEBD) primarily found the Club to havebreached the UEFA Champions League Regulations and UEFA Disciplinary Regulations byselecting a player serving a disciplinary suspension, Bartosz Bereszynski, to take part in the secondleg of the third round qualifier against Celtic FC. The UEFA CEBD declared the match Celtic FCv. Legia Warszawa played on 6 August 2014 as forfeit and deemed Legia Warszawa to have lostthe match 3:0 meaning that the Club would exit the competition. The Club appealed such decisionto the UEFA Appeals Body, which dismissed the appeal.

On 15 August 2015, Legia Warszawa filed an appealto the CAS to overturn the UEFA decisions,as well as an urgent request for provisional measures, requesting provisional admittance to the2014/2015 UEFA Champions League matches while the CAS proceedings were in progress. ThePresident of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division denied Legia Warszawa’s request forprovisional measures. The arbitration procedure was referred to a panel of CAS arbitrators:Mr Manfred Nan, the Netherlands (President), Prof. Ulrich Haas, Germany, and Mr Fabio Iudica,Italy. The Panel heard the parties at a hearing held at the CAS Court Office on 28 January 2015.

Legia Warszawa argued that the UEFA rules and guidelines surrounding the need to include BartoszBereszynski’s name on the official list submitted to UEFA were unclear and amounted to "excessiveformalism" and that the sanction was disproportionate. The Club also sought financialcompensation of EUR 1,854,385. UEFA, in turn, explained the relevant rules and circular letter in order to demonstrate why a player needs to be registered to serve a suspension, and noted that LegiaWarszawa had followed the correct procedure on a previous occasion.

The CAS Panel found that UEFA’s requirement that only listed players can serve pendingsuspensions did not constitute excessive formalism and that it was compulsory for the club to listthe player in order for him to serve his suspension. The Panel further found that Legia Warszawa’sviolation of this requirement constituted a disciplinary infringement justifying the imposition of adisciplinary sanction, and that UEFA’s decision to declare the Club’s match against Celtic FC to belost by forfeit was not disproportionate. In view of the foregoing, the Panel found that it was notnecessary to address the claim for compensation.

The Arbitral Award will be published on the CAS website in due course.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRCourt of Arbitration for SportCASarbitrationprocedureLegia WarszawaLegia Warszawa SAUEFA

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Bitcoin se acerca a un “cruce bajista”: la criptomoneda está cercae de dar una señal que asusta a los inversores

Así puede crear una cuenta de Google sin necesidad de abrir Gmail

Preocupa en Brasil la alta tasa de embarazadas que mueren por COVID-19: ¿cuál es la causa?

Gerardo Morales volvió a criticar a María Eugenia Vidal y a Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Se puso el traje de Presidente antes de serlo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Puebla entró en la tercera ola de COVID-19: Miguel Barbosa

Hambruna Mundial Informe 2020: 160 millones de nuevas personas sufrieron hambre

Quién es Christian Emmanuel Sanon, el residente en Miami al que acusan de reclutar a los asesinos de Jovenel Moise

Cambios en el gabinete de Sheinbaum: Martí Batres será el nuevo secretario de Gobierno de CDMX

TELESHOW

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

Lolita Cortés recordó cómo vivió sus disputas con Jolette: “Nos sacaban con escolta”

Asesinaron a balazos al rapero Indian Red Boy mientras transmitía en vivo desde Instagram

José Joel lanzó dura advertencia a su hermana Sarita Sosa: “Podría ir a la cárcel”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

DEPORTES

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

Un muerto y varios heridos en Italia durante los festejos de la Eurocopa: caídas, explosiones y un choque impactante

Qué dijo el papa Francisco sobre los títulos ganados por Argentina e Italia en fútbol

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil