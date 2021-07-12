TEQ Sri Lanka Launch Official Website

TEQBALL_ATR

June 07, 2021 – TEQ Sri Lanka launched their official website at its fifth Executive Committee Meeting for the year 2021 which was held on June 5 on virtual techno.

The official website under the address of www.teqball.lk was developed by the sports’ strategic partner -IDM Nations Campus under the guidance of our Honorary President Dr. V. Janagan.

Since Teqball is a very new sport not only to Sri Lanka but also to the globe, an introduction is on the top under the title of ‘What’s Teq.’ In addition to that, About us, Executive Committee and Messages of Hon. President, President and Project Manager, Reports, AGM Minutes and Constitution are available in a very transparent manner.

TEQ Sri Lanka proudly calls all Teqball-related personnel as ‘Teq Lankans’ including teqers/players/athletes, officials such as referees and coaches and admin officials. Under the name of Teq Lankans on the main menu, you may see Sri Lankan players who have already registered on our International Federation’s platform – FITEQ as pro players, and referees and coaches, who have already passed the FITEQ’s online Level-C examinations, with their FITEQ ID. Moreover, TEQ Sri Lanka is involved in many Corporate Social Responsibility activities as well; therefore, those highlights are available under CSR on the menu. Photos and videos inGallery and all types of news under the Feed are also chronologically available.

The primary stockholders are Teq Clubs; therefore, all the clubs can be found by district and each club is hyperlinked to their respective social media accounts so that it is easy to contact any of the clubs by anyone from Sri Lanka. Apart from them, the umbrella organisations such as FITEQ.org, FITEQ Education and teqball.com are linked so that it shall enable the locals to easily connect the international bodies.

While Mr. Matthew Curtain, Sport Director of the FITEQ congratulated TEQ Sri Lanka on the launch of the new website, the Continental Development Manager for Asia and Oceania Ms. Lilla Horvath praised that “this website is one of the best I have seen so far.”

Speaking to the audience at the launch of the website Dr. Janagan said, “Most of the sport federations in Sri Lanka have informative websites, but we have developed an interactive website so that any of the clubs can easily access the features on our website especially the menus on the website are very interactive to anyone. The basic look of the website is like Facebook and we have included sharing options as well to share the news on Facebook or WhatsApp, Twitter or LinkedIn. We are planning to develop a point system also to encourage the clubs and to promote Teqball in Sri Lanka – that shall be added soon on the same website.”

He further mentioned that this is a more versatile website compared to many other sport federations in Sri Lanka.

President Mr. Gamini Jayasinghe said, “I have been part of many national sport federations and noticed their websites. I am very glad to say that ours will be an example to many other national federations. Most of the federations in Sri Lanka do not have information about their players and clubs. But we placed it all transparently which is unique.”

“I am grateful to our Strategic Partner for their commitment in making this website with a good outlook within a short period. My heartiest thanks go to the developers, Thinesh and Vinoth for their smart work. We plan to add more features such as competitions or events, point schemes, etc.,” Project Manager Gobinath said.

- ENDS -



