$1.4 Million in Prize Money on Offer at IAAF/BTC World Relays, Bahamas 2015

A total prize purse of USD $1.4million will be paid by the IAAF for the men's and women's races at the IAAF/BTC World Relays, Bahamas 2015 on 2-3 May.
Team prize money for each race (all amounts are in US$)
1st – 50,000
2nd – 30,000
3rd – 20,000
4th – 12,000
5th – 10,000
6th – 8000
7th – 6000
8th – 4000
World record bonus
Any team who breaks a world record in Nassau will be awarded a US $50,000 bonus by the IAAF.
The current ratified world records are:
Men
4x100m: Jamaica 36.84, 11 August 2012, London
4x200m: Jamaica 1:18.63, 24 May 2014, Nassau
4x400m: United States 2:54.29, 22 August 1993, Stuttgart
4x800m: Kenya 7:02.43, 25 August 2006, Brussels
Distance medley*: Kenya 9:15.56, 29 April 2006, Philadelphia
Women
4x100m: United States 40.82, 10 August 2012, London
4x200m: United States 1:27.46, 29 April 2000, Philadelphia
4x400m: USSR 3:15.17, 1 October 1988, Seoul
4x800m: USSR 7:50.17, 5 August 1984, Moscow
Distance medley*: United States 10:42.57 (indoors), 7 February 2015, Boston
NOTE: The payment of all prize money is dependent upon athletes undergoing and clearing the usual anti-doping procedures.
*Distance medley becomes official world record event
The distance medley (which comprises legs of 1200m, 400m, 800m, 1600m) will be officially recognised as a world record distance from 1 May 2015.
Timetable
Times are local; GMT -4 hours
Saturday 1 May:
19:00 Men’s 4x400m heats
19:29 Women’s 4x200m heats
19:46 Men’s 4x100m heats
20:09 Men’s 4x800m final
20:32 Women’s 4x400m heats
21:02 Women’s distance medley final
21:29 Men’s 4x100m final B
21:36 Women’s 4x200m final
21:52 Men’s 4x100m final
Sunday 3 May:
19:00 Men’s 4x200m heats
19:20 Women’s 4x100m heats
19:40 Women’s 4x800m final
20:02 Women’s 4x400m final B
20:12 Women’s 4x400m final
20:31 Men’s distance medley final
20:57 Men’s 4x400m final B
21:06 Men’s 4x200m final
21:23 Women’s 4x100m final B
21:30 Women’s 4x100m final
21:46 Women’s 4x400m final
20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only