$1.4 Million in Prize Money on Offer at IAAF/BTC World Relays, Bahamas 2015

A total prize purse of USD $1.4million will be paid by the IAAF for the men's and women's races at the IAAF/BTC World Relays, Bahamas 2015 on 2-3 May.

Team prize money for each race (all amounts are in US$)

1st – 50,000

2nd – 30,000

3rd – 20,000

4th – 12,000

5th – 10,000

6th – 8000

7th – 6000

8th – 4000

World record bonus

Any team who breaks a world record in Nassau will be awarded a US $50,000 bonus by the IAAF.

The current ratified world records are:

Men

4x100m: Jamaica 36.84, 11 August 2012, London

4x200m: Jamaica 1:18.63, 24 May 2014, Nassau

4x400m: United States 2:54.29, 22 August 1993, Stuttgart

4x800m: Kenya 7:02.43, 25 August 2006, Brussels

Distance medley*: Kenya 9:15.56, 29 April 2006, Philadelphia

Women

4x100m: United States 40.82, 10 August 2012, London

4x200m: United States 1:27.46, 29 April 2000, Philadelphia

4x400m: USSR 3:15.17, 1 October 1988, Seoul

4x800m: USSR 7:50.17, 5 August 1984, Moscow

Distance medley*: United States 10:42.57 (indoors), 7 February 2015, Boston

NOTE: The payment of all prize money is dependent upon athletes undergoing and clearing the usual anti-doping procedures.

*Distance medley becomes official world record event

The distance medley (which comprises legs of 1200m, 400m, 800m, 1600m) will be officially recognised as a world record distance from 1 May 2015.

Timetable

Times are local; GMT -4 hours

Saturday 1 May:

19:00 Men’s 4x400m heats

19:29 Women’s 4x200m heats

19:46 Men’s 4x100m heats

20:09 Men’s 4x800m final

20:32 Women’s 4x400m heats

21:02 Women’s distance medley final

21:29 Men’s 4x100m final B

21:36 Women’s 4x200m final

21:52 Men’s 4x100m final

Sunday 3 May:

19:00 Men’s 4x200m heats

19:20 Women’s 4x100m heats

19:40 Women’s 4x800m final

20:02 Women’s 4x400m final B

20:12 Women’s 4x400m final

20:31 Men’s distance medley final

20:57 Men’s 4x400m final B

21:06 Men’s 4x200m final

21:23 Women’s 4x100m final B

21:30 Women’s 4x100m final

21:46 Women’s 4x400m final

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only