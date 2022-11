⚽ Introducing a new women’s national team competition system, featuring: ✅ Nations League format ✅ Qualification for Women's EURO and Women's World Cup ✅ More competitive matches 🗓️ Starting autumn 2023! More details and how it will work: ↙️↘️

Histórico anuncio de UEFA: nace la Nations League femenina y clasificará a París 2024

La competencia tendrá un formato similar a la de los hombres: ligas, ascensos y descensos; además, entregará dos plazas para los Juegos Olímpicos, que ya tiene clasificadas a cuatro de las 12 selecciones.

UEFA’s historic announcement: the Women’s Nations League is born and will qualify for Paris 2024

The competition will have a format similar to that of men: leagues, promotions and relegations; in addition, it will award two places for the Olympic Games, which already have four of the 12 teams qualified.

A problem with no fair solution

Beyond the political responsibility of Vladimir Putin and his people, we must be alert to the extreme deterioration of Russian sport.

Un problema sin solución justa

Más allá de la responsabilidad política de Vladimir Putin y su gente, habrá que estar alerta al deterioro extremo del deporte ruso

In a sporty Middle East, the first cup of the month was won by Iran

A few days before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar catches all eyes, the Dubai Intercontinental Cup and the Neom Cup, both for beach soccer, are entering the football agenda in this part of the world, which every year embraces more sporting events.