Cobi a los 30 años con gafas, barba y telefóno móvil y sigue entre las mascotas olímpicas más memorables y rentables

Beijing Olympic bubble begins to welcome the world as Games are less than two weeks away

Foreign press, athletes and event organizers have started to arrive in Beijing, and prepare to be ‘cocooned’ for weeks in a competition bubble with no direct physical interaction with the outside world

ESPN the latest media giant to keep their reporters at home during the Beijing 2022 Games

Citing COVID-19 concerns, the network will have their reporters cover the Games remotely

Torch relay for upcoming Beijing Games scaled back to three days due to COVID-19 fears

The relay will now take place February 2-4 and will be only in certain controlled areas

German court awards Brenna Huckaby an interim injunction, giving her a potential path towards inclusion at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

The door to Paralympic participation has been opened once more for adaptive snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, after a German court ruled to award her an interim injunction against the IPC’s decision to bar her from competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The Column: Osvaldo “Ozzie” Alonso, a Cuban soccer player who has made history in MLS after escaping from the national team 15 years ago

At 36, the player, now with Atlanta United, wants to win more titles. He recalls his adventures to the Around The Rings correspondent who witnessed his escape in the 2007 Gold Cup