La tormenta perfecta se cierne sobre los Juegos de invierno de Pekín

Perfect storm looms over Beijing Winter Games

The disappearance of a Chinese tennis player after denouncing a sexual assault by a former high-ranking Chinese Communist Party leader does not leave many alternatives to Joe Biden, who said a diplomatic boycott is something he is “considering”.

Full speed ahead to U.S. bound World Athletics Championships Oregon22

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe emphasizes the significance of next summer’s showcase event and the golden opportunity to captivate interest of a larger American sporting audience and grow the sport’s footprint in the United States.

U.S. hints at possible diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 Games

U.S. President Joe Biden confirms during Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his administration is considering it, but offered no further details.

Citing external support, UIPM vows to move forward with change to modern pentathlon

The UIPM has received the backing of several national federations over their decision to replace horse riding after the Paris 2024 Games

Thirteen weightlifters suspended after retesting of samples from 2012

The sample tests were negative in 2012 but advancements in testing led to further analysis of samples