“Zona Mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: una entrevista con Theresa Zabell y las razones de que la vela olímpica esté en peligro

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya investigation enters new phase as Athletics Integrity Unit steps in

World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee will continue to investigate the incident involving the Belarusian sprinter through the AIU.

ATR Extra: Teqball goes Hollywood with Luka Pilic the star at the U.S. World Championships qualifier

Pilic will be chasing a world championship in men’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles after his performances in California.

FIFA’s bet is very clear: a wave of prior support so that the IOC, UEFA and CONMEBOL cannot refuse to discuss the idea of the World Cup being held every two years

There are times when soccer politics is quite simple: a good part of FIFA’s strategy is exposed on its website, for all to see.

La apuesta de la FIFA es clarísima: una ola de apoyo previo para que COI, UEFA, Conmebol no se puedan negar a debatir la idea de que el Mundial se dispute cada dos años

Hay veces en que la política del fútbol es muy sencilla: buena parte de la estrategia de la FIFA está expuesta en su página web, a los ojos de todos.

McLaren report finds boxing bouts at Rio 2016 were fixed, blames a “people problem” within AIBA

An informal structure within the boxing federation, along with a culture of fear, circumvented “a reasonable and workable constitutional structure”, according to Richard McLaren.