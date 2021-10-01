“Zona Mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: una entrevista con Theresa Zabell y las razones de que la vela olímpica esté en peligro

Oro en la clase 470 en Barcelona 92 y Atlanta 96, la española Theresa Zabell aseguró durante una entrevista con Sebastián Fest, el editor jefe de Around the Rings, que la vela está “en peligro” de perder su status olímpico.
“La vela es el deporte más caro de organizar y el de menor audiencia en los Juegos Olímpicos”, dijo Zabell durante una nueva edición de “Zona Mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings.
“Está en peligro. Cuenta con la ventaja de que es un deporte de muchísima tradición, pero con todos los cambios que hay hoy en el programa de deportes hay que estar atentos. Y para que entren deportes hay que sacar algunos”.
