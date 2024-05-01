The French Olympic Week closed the classification in Paris: 326 places defined and 63 countries represented

Formula Kite will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

Less than three months before the start of the Olympic Games, each of the sports has finished defining their representatives for Paris 2024 and one of these cases is sailing, which closed its qualification period with the French Olympic Week.

In Hyères, on the French Côte d’Azur, the last 50 places distributed in 10 classes were defined: the debutant women’s and men’s Formula Kite (kitesurfing), women’s and men’s IQFoil (windsurfing), ILCA 7, ILCA 6, 470, 49er, 49er FX and Nacra 17.

France, Great Britain and Germany will be represented in the 10 classes of Paris 2024 (Credit. World Sailing)

The places in the women’s Formula Kite went to Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Austria and Portugal, while in the men’s Formula Kite the qualifiers were Great Britain, Poland, the United States, Greece and Israel.

In the women’s IQFoil, tickets went to Czechia, Neutral Individual Athletes, Turkey, Sweden, Slovenia, Austria, Switzerland and Estonia; while the men’s tickets were won by the United States, Greece, Japan, Lithuania, Hong Kong, China, Finland and Slovakia.

In ILCA 7, the qualifiers were Republic of Korea, Estonia, Malaysia and El Salvador; in ILCA 6 places were won by Romania, Cyprus, Slovenia and India and in class 470 were won by Italy, Slovenia, Greece and Turkey.

Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Hong Kong and China qualified in the 49er class and in the 49er FX class did Poland, Germany, Finland, Japan and the Czech Republic; finally, in Nacra 17 the tickets went to Denmark, Turkey, Belgium and Japan.

France, Great Britain and Germany will have full representation in Paris 2024

Between the World Championship held in August last year in The Hague and this French Olympic Week, 326 places were defined and 63 countries are represented (in Tokyo there were 65), a figure that can still be increased because the Tripartite Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must still grant four universal places: two in the women’s ILCA 6 pot and two in the ILCA 7 men’s pot.

In addition to France, which has ships in all classes because it is the organizing country, only two countries managed to qualify a representative in each of the 10 specialties that will be held in Paris 2024: Great Britain and Germany.

Great Britain leads the historic medal table in the Olympic Games (31 gold, 21 silver and 12 bronze) and has also won it in Tokyo 2020, where Australia and the Netherlands completed the podium.

Sailing had its first participation in the Olympic Games in France, in 1900, with the Seine River and the Port of Le Havre taking place. From July 28 to August 8, the show will be guaranteed in Marseille.