With Simeone Biles and notable absences, USA Gymnastics announced the national team camp

Di Cello Winter Cup

From April 1 to 4, in Katy, Texas, the United States women’s national team camp will take place and USA Gymnastics confirmed the 32 members with the presence of Simone Biles and notable absences, such as those of Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee.

In the camp, 18 members will be selected to form the United States teams for the next international competitions, the Pacific Basin Championship (April 21-28 in Cali, Colombia) and the City of Jesolo Trophy (April 20-21 in Jesolo, Italy).

In addition to Biles, among those mentioned for these four days of testing are Jordan Chiles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello, Pan American champion in Santiago 2023 and who has just won the All Around in the Winter Cup in Louisville.

Pan American champion Kayla DiCello won the Winter Cup and will be at the Texas camp. Winter Cup Credit.

As for the absences, one of the important ones is that of Gabby Douglas, who after eight years without competing was going to return to the Winter Cup, but it couldn’t be because she had Covid-19. Precisely, USA Gymnastics announced that the camp was accessed by “senior athletes who placed in the top 12 in the all-around in the 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the qualifying score for the U.S. Championship. UU”.

Douglas’ intention is to be at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and for that he must be selected for the national team that will qualify in Minneapolis in June. Not being in this camp, you will have no chance of showing your level and being able to take part in these tournaments that will be played in Colombia and Italy.

Meanwhile, another one who will not be in Texas from April 1 to 4 is Suni Lee, the champion of the All Around in Tokyo 2020, who last year had to get away from gymnastics due to a kidney problem and did not have the results she expected in the Winter Cup.

Up to 1️⃣8️⃣ Women's Artistic athletes will be chosen to represent Team USA in international competitions next month with selections coming from verification routines during National Team Camp on April 2!



You can stream it live, exclusively on @FlipNowTV!https://t.co/LssYDA4Bxf — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) March 28, 2024

The 32 selected for the United States camp

Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express

Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre

Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre

Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West

Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./Roots Gymnastics

Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA

Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics

Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters

Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center

Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West

Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre

Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Performance Gymnastics Academy

Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre

Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida Gymnastics

Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics