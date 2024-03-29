With Simeone Biles and notable absences, USA Gymnastics announced the national team camp

From April 1 to 4, in Katy, Texas, the United States women’s national team camp will take place and USA Gymnastics confirmed the 32 members with the presence of Simone Biles and notable absences, such as those of Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee.
In the camp, 18 members will be selected to form the United States teams for the next international competitions, the Pacific Basin Championship (April 21-28 in Cali, Colombia) and the City of Jesolo Trophy (April 20-21 in Jesolo, Italy).
In addition to Biles, among those mentioned for these four days of testing are Jordan Chiles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello, Pan American champion in Santiago 2023 and who has just won the All Around in the Winter Cup in Louisville.
As for the absences, one of the important ones is that of Gabby Douglas, who after eight years without competing was going to return to the Winter Cup, but it couldn’t be because she had Covid-19. Precisely, USA Gymnastics announced that the camp was accessed by “senior athletes who placed in the top 12 in the all-around in the 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the qualifying score for the U.S. Championship. UU”.
Douglas’ intention is to be at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and for that he must be selected for the national team that will qualify in Minneapolis in June. Not being in this camp, you will have no chance of showing your level and being able to take part in these tournaments that will be played in Colombia and Italy.
Meanwhile, another one who will not be in Texas from April 1 to 4 is Suni Lee, the champion of the All Around in Tokyo 2020, who last year had to get away from gymnastics due to a kidney problem and did not have the results she expected in the Winter Cup.
The 32 selected for the United States camp
Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express
Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre
Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre
Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West
Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./Roots Gymnastics
Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA
Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics
Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West
Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Performance Gymnastics Academy
Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre
Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida Gymnastics
Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics