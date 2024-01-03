A 2024 filled with World Championships and Pre-Olympic Games, the last chances to be in Paris

The World Water Sports Championship will mark the return to international competitions between Russians and Belarusians (World Water Games)

The Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Paris will be the major events of 2024, a year that will also be marked by several World Championships and international competitions that will provide places for the big event in the French capital.

As for World Championships, the first major event will be in Doha, from February 2 to 18, with Water Sports (swimming, artistic swimming, water polo, open water and diving). Although some of the main stars will not be there because they have already secured their place in Paris, the tournament will mark the return to competition for athletes from Russia and Belarus, who will be able to set minimum marks to go to the Olympic Games (such as neutrals).

Athletics will have the indoor World Championship in Glasgow, although it will not grant places for Paris 2024, but the World Team Race Walk Championship (a test that will debut at the Olympic Games) will be held in Antalya.

All the World Championships that will take place before the Olympic Games

January 3-10 - Mar del Plata (Argentina) - ILCA Sailing World Championship 6 (direct seats)

January 24-31 - Adelaide (Australia) —ILCA Men’s Sailing World Championship 7 (direct places)

January 26 to February 3 - Lanzarote (Spain) - IQFoil Sailing World Championship (direct seats)

February 2-18 - Doha (Qatar) - Water sports (direct open water seats, artistic swimming, diving and water polo; minimum marks in swimming)

February 16-25 - Busan (Korea) - Team Table Tennis World Championship (direct places)

February 23 to March 3 - Arecibo (Puerto Rico) - ISA World Surfing Games (direct places)

February 24 to March 3 - Palma de Mallorca (Spain) —World Sailing Championship 470 (direct seats)

March 1-3 - Glasgow (Great Britain) - Indoor Athletics World Cup (no seats)

April 21 - Antalya (Turkey) - World Team March (minimum marks)

May 12-18 - South Carolina (United States) - BMX Racing World Championship (ranking points and direct places)

May 19-24 - Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) - Judo World Cup (ranking points)

June 9-16 - Zhengzhou (China) - Modern Pentathlon World Championship (places and ranking points)

Kate Douglass, bronze medal in Tokyo and world champion in Fukuoka 2023, will be one of the figures of the United States in Doha 2024. (@kaatedouglass)

In addition to the World Cups, the first half of 2024 will have different pre-Olympic tournaments and January will be field hockey tournaments: the women’s field hockey will be played in Spain and India, while the men’s will be in Spain and Oman.

As for collective sports, basketball (traditional and 3x3), handball and rugby (seven mode) will also define places for Paris, while there will also be Olympic qualification for athletics, BMX Freestyle, breaking boxing, boating, sport climbing, wrestling, rowing, skateboarding, table tennis, sports shooting, archery, triathlon and sailing.

All the Pre-Olympic Games that will take place before the Olympic Games

January 13-21 - Valencia (Spain) - Women’s Hockey

January 13-19 - Jharkhand (India) - Women’s Hockey

January 13-21 - Valencia (Spain) - Men’s Hockey

January 15-21 - Muscat (Oman) - Men’s Hockey

February 8-11 - Antwerp (Belgium), Belem (Brazil), Sopron (Hungary) and Xi’an (China) - Women’s Basketball

February 29 to March 12 - Busto Arsizio (Italy) - Boxing

March 14-17 - Three venues to be defined - Men’s Handball

April 11-14 - Three venues to be defined - Women’s Handball

April 11-19 - Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) - Sport shooting (rifle and pistol)

April 21-28 - Hyères (France) - Sailing

April 22-30 - Doha (Qatar) - Sport shooting (shotgun)

April (to be confirmed) - Hong Kong - Basketball 3x3

May 3-5 - Utsunomiya (Japan) - Basketball 3x3

May 4-5 - Nassau (Bahamas) - Athletics (Relay)

May 9-12 - Istanbul (Turkey) - Fight

May 16-19 - Shanghai (China) - BMX Freestyle, Breaking, Skateboarding and Sport Climbing

May 17-19 - Huatulco (Mexico) - Triathlon (mixed relay)

May 19-21 - Lucerne (Switzerland) - Remo

May 23-26 - Debrecen (Hungary) - Basketball 3x3

May 23-June 3 - Bangkok (Thailand) — Boxing

June 6-9 - Prague (Czech Republic) — Slalom boating

June 15-16 - Antalya (Turkey) - Archery

June 20-23 - Budapest (Hungary) - BMX Freestyle, Breaking, Skateboarding and Sport Climbing

June 21-23 - Monaco (Monte Carlo) - Rugby Sevens

July 2-7 - Piraeus (Greece), Riga (Latvia), San Juan (Puerto) and Valencia (Spain) - Men’s Basketball

To be determined - Table tennis

In Nassau, Bahamas, athletics will qualify in the relay events for Paris 2024. (World Athletics)

The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11 and will be the big event of the year, but for sports lovers the activity will not stop until the end of 2024. In addition to the Paralympic Games, in August there will be a new edition of the Tour de France; the World Rowing Championship in St Catharines (Canada), the U20 Women’s Football World Cup in Colombia and the US Open will begin; September will have the World Road Cycling Championship in Zurich and in November the World Weightlifting Championship will be held in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, athletics will highlight the U20 World Cup in Lima (from August 27 to 31) and the last stages of the Diamond League: Lausanne (August 22), Chorzow (August 25), Rome (August 29), Zurich (September 5) and Brussels (September 13 and 14).