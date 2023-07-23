IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

The World Rugby Sevens Series renews its format for 2024

World Rugby presented the arrival of SVNS with a calendar with new cities, fewer teams and a single final. It will seek to attract diverse young fans worldwide with a great staging with lots of entertainment.

Valentina Bonadeo

Por Valentina Bonadeo

23 Jul, 2023
The new format will have a total of 24 teams, 12 men's and 12 women's teams.
The SVNS will have eight stages throughout its calendar. Starting in December of this year, seven stages will be played around the world, leading to a unique final in Madrid where the champion of the season will be defined for both women and men.

One of the novelties of the format has to do with the reduction of teams. Starting with the 2024 season, there will be 12 teams - replicating the Olympic format - that will compete in the early stages and will score points for the ranking. Once the first seven stages are over, after the Singapore Seven, the eight best teams in the ranking will play in the final in Madrid.

The Spanish capital returns to the circuit after its stage in 2021. This time it will not only receive the final, but will also serve as a playoff for the relegation of the teams that finish between 9th and 12th position. These teams will face off against the best four teams in the Challenger Series to maintain their category. The four best in this repechage will be able to enter the main draw of the SVNS the following year.

“We are excited to launch HSBC SVNS, the new supercharged identity for our Olympic format, with iconic destinations and a new concept on and off the field. Our idea is that the SVNS leads our growth strategy, attracting a younger audience interested in fun,” said Alan Gilpin, executive director of World Rugby.

Another important change presented by the renewed SVNS is the addition of new cities and change of previous stages. Dubai will start the calendar in early December, displacing Hong Kong, which will only have its stage in April 2024. The Hamilton stage in New Zealand will not be part of the new format, as well as Toulouse and London. These last ones will be replaced by the final in Madrid.

Australia retains its phase, but it changes cities. For the first time in the history of the circuit, Perth will host the best rugby sevens in the world at the end of January 2024. Since its inception, it has toured the cities of Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and Sydney. Next year it will hit the west coast of Australia for the first time.

New Zealand became champion of the 2023 world tour for both men and women.
Under the new model, SVNS will offer equality by having both women and men in the seven rounds and the final in Madrid and with a 70% increase in World Rugby’s investment in payments to both genders for their participation. This new format was born out of an ambition to increase the reach and attractiveness of the circuit on a global level. That’s why, in addition to sports, there will be a mix of entertainment and culture to make it a great show.

The full SVNS 2023-24 schedule

  • Dubai: December 2 and 3, 2023
  • Cape Town: December 9 and 10, 2023
  • Perth: January 26-28, 2024
  • Vancouver: February 23-25, 2024
  • Los Angeles: March 2 and 3, 2024
  • Hong Kong: April 5-7, 2024
  • Singapore: May 3-5, 2024
  • Madrid Final Series: May 31 to June 2, 2024

MÁS NOTICIAS