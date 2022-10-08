Bahrain hypes up 2024 ISF Gymnasiade

Bahrain held a press conference earlier this week to highlight the island’s ongoing effort to organize the 2024 International School Sports Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade.

Local sports officials underlined their commitment to international schools sports, vowing to stage a successful and unifying edition of the multi-sport event.

General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa expressed his desire to see the event unify his nation, while adding to its record of hosting major global events.

In a post on Twitter, Al Khalifa stated his country was “proud” to host the next edition of the ISF Gymnasaide, adding, “we will be fully prepared to receive students from all over the world in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

His remarks were followed during the press conference by Ishaq Abdulla Ishaq, Chairman of the Executive Organising Committee for the ISF Gymnasiade 2024, who presented a brief overview on the progress made towards organizing the event.

Ishaq revealed the 2024 ISF Gymnasaide was tentatively scheduled to last 10 days and involve some 5,000 student athletes. Additionally, 25 sports are set to be contested across 14 venues throughout the island kingdom.

ISF President Laurent Petrynka voiced his support for local organizers, highlighting the kingdom’s modern infrastructure and leadership in the sports sector. He also hinted the final sports program would include a wide variety of Olympic sports.

Dates for the biannual international school sports celebration have yet to be announced.