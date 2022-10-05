USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush receives criticism for mishandling sexual misconduct reports while serving as NWSL commissioner

Nov 20, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Nina Roth looks on during U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling at Baxter Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Current USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush is under fire for the time he spent as the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) after it was revealed he was aware of the verbal abuse and sexual misconduct by Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley. The USA Curling board met on Monday to discuss the findings done by U.S. Soccer into the allegations against the NWSL

After multiple complaints were brought forward by professional soccer players, U.S. Soccer had an independent investigation done to look into the allegations. Although USA Curling claims Plush “acted in accordance with prioritizing the safety of athletes,” the findings uncovered years of abuse and it appears as though Plush decided to look the other way.

The report on the soccer investigation revealed Thorns player Mana Shim informed Plush about Riley’s advances in 2015, as well as his retaliation when she asked him to stop. Plush forwarded Shim’s email to U.S. Soccer, but the league took no action against Riley.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee seems to be doing its due diligence and trying to get ahead of this most recent scandal following the mishandling of other noteworthy sexual misconduct scandals; namely, the infamous USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, and his abuse of hundreds of athletes.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) CEO Sarah Hirshland sent a letter to staff to inform them the federation had been in contact with USA Curling. The curling board said it would “navigate forward in a way that reviews facts and prioritizes safety for all.”

In regards to USA Curling’s investigation, Hirshland said, “We understand they are reviewing the findings of this investigation as well as the findings of their own investigation conducted previously” about Plush’s role at NWSL.”

The USOPC and Hirshland’s goal is to create a safe environment for athletes and staff alike. The hope is that USA Curling and all other federations will follow suit.