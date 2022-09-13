Alison dos Santos; Wayde van Niekerk set meet records in Bellinzona

Athletics - Diamond League - Zurich - Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland - September 8, 2022 Brazil's Alison Dos Santos celebrates with trophy after winning the men's 400m hurdles final REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Although the Diamond League season came to an end last week, there are still track and field athletes making a bang as the season begins to wind down. In Bellinzona, Switzerland on Monday, Brazilian Alison dos Santos and South African Wayde van Niekerk broke the meet records in their respective events.at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver.

Dos Santos has had a strong season highlighted by a World Championship in the 400m hurdles back in July with a time of 46.29. Dos Santos also won last week in Zurich with a time of 46.98 to add to his medal count. On Monday, he broke the meet record with a time of 47.61 at the Gala dei Castelli.

“I came here just to win the race. I wanted to give 100%,” said dos Santos. “The fans in Bellinzona are amazing and deserved a good performance.”

Van Niekerk also broke the meet record on Monday in the Men’s 400m. The current world record holder ran his fastest time since 2017 when he leaned across the finish line with a time of 44.33 just ahead of the 2022 Diamond League champion Kirani James who finished in 44.38 seconds.

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's 400 Metres - Semi Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 20, 2022 South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk and Netherlands' Liemarvin Bonevacia in action during the men's 400 metres semi final REUTERS/Mike Segar

“Tonight was a good performance,” said Van Niekerk. “The last three competitions in Europe came off a challenging World Championships in Eugene. I used a month to put in some good work and finished the season on a good note. I am pleased with that.”

Another notable performance from the meet comes from U.S. thrower, Joe Kovacs, who beat his own teammate, Ryan Crouser, for the third time on Swiss soil just in the last month. Kovacs threw a 22.19 to beat Crouser whose performance was frustrating for him. Crouser’s first throw was 22.00m followed by a throw of 21.79m, but he fouled his next four throws allowing Kovacs to overtake his best mark.

With the season coming to a close and Diamond League concluding last week, these last few meets of the year will allow some of these other competitors to collect some titles before resting and refocusing before next season begins in the spring.