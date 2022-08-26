LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Viernes 26 de Agosto de 2022
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Articles

Surf like an Egyptian! Egypt latest national federation to join International Surfing Association

The African country becomes the 17th from the continent to join the ISA

Bradley Smith

Por

Bradley Smith
26 de Agosto de 2022
Managing Editor | bradley.smith@aroundtherings.com
Egyptians enjoy themselves at a public beach during a heatwave that coincided with the Muslim Eid al-Adha vacation, in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, Egypt July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptians enjoy themselves at a public beach during a heatwave that coincided with the Muslim Eid al-Adha vacation, in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, Egypt July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The sport of surfing continues to see their profile grow, especially in Africa, as Egypt recently became the 111th National Federation to join the International Surfing Association (ISA).

That now makes 17 African countries who have joined the ISA.

“We love the fact that we are welcoming one of the oldest civilizations, Egypt, to the newest, coolest Olympic sport. This is confirmation of surfing’s universal appeal and the sport’s expansion to new territories and continents,” said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

“Africa is a very important continent for the ISA as we spread the joy of surfing to all parts of the world, and fulfil our mission to make our sport accessible to everyone.”

FILE PHOTO: Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica in action during a heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica in action during a heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Indeed surfing is on the Youth Olympic Games program for Dakar 2026, and South Africa was the first African nation to host the ISA World Championships which they did way back in 1978. The ISA also hosted the ISA World Surfing Games in Durban in 2002 and 2003.

The Egyptian Surfing Association was delighted to join the ISA family.

“This is a big moment for the expanding Egyptian surf community and, following the sport’s amazing debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we believe we can harness this excitement and inspire many more to become surfing athletes,” said Omar Elsobky, president of the Egyptian Surfing Association.

“We have stunning coastlines and great waves for all levels so we look forward to developing an exciting surfing future for our country.”

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

EgyptSurfingISATokyo 2020

Recent Articles

1968 Olympic Heavyweight gold medalist George Foreman accused of sexual assault in a California court

Two women have alleged that George Foreman sexually assaulted them in the 1970s when they were teenagers and Foreman was in his 20s

Surf like an Egyptian! Egypt latest national federation to join International Surfing Association

The African country becomes the 17th from the continent to join the ISA

USOPC Selects new International Relations Chief

Delise O’Meally joined the staff of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee on August 15.

The Jamaica Olympic Association plans to be represented in a record number of sports at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Jamaica is working on growing the popularity of non-traditional sports to represent the nation in a record number of sports for Paris 2024

Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open due to vaccination status

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also missed the Australian Open earlier this year due to his failure to be vaccinated against COVID-19
MAS NOTICIAS