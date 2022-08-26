Surf like an Egyptian! Egypt latest national federation to join International Surfing Association

Egyptians enjoy themselves at a public beach during a heatwave that coincided with the Muslim Eid al-Adha vacation, in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, Egypt July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The sport of surfing continues to see their profile grow, especially in Africa, as Egypt recently became the 111th National Federation to join the International Surfing Association (ISA).

That now makes 17 African countries who have joined the ISA.

“We love the fact that we are welcoming one of the oldest civilizations, Egypt, to the newest, coolest Olympic sport. This is confirmation of surfing’s universal appeal and the sport’s expansion to new territories and continents,” said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

“Africa is a very important continent for the ISA as we spread the joy of surfing to all parts of the world, and fulfil our mission to make our sport accessible to everyone.”

Indeed surfing is on the Youth Olympic Games program for Dakar 2026, and South Africa was the first African nation to host the ISA World Championships which they did way back in 1978. The ISA also hosted the ISA World Surfing Games in Durban in 2002 and 2003.

The Egyptian Surfing Association was delighted to join the ISA family.

“This is a big moment for the expanding Egyptian surf community and, following the sport’s amazing debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we believe we can harness this excitement and inspire many more to become surfing athletes,” said Omar Elsobky, president of the Egyptian Surfing Association.

“We have stunning coastlines and great waves for all levels so we look forward to developing an exciting surfing future for our country.”