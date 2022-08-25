USOPC Selects new International Relations Chief

Jamaican-born Delise O’Meally is on the job as the new vice president for international relations at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

O’Meally was selected from a pool of applicants said to number in the hundreds. She will succeed Chris Sullivan, who retires after decades at the USOPC. O’Meally will be part of a new team for the National Olympic Committees that will handle international relations, government relations and communications. The new group is led by Kate Hartman, USOPC Chief of External Relations.

Once an international tennis competitor from Jamaica who took part in the 1993 FISU University Games, O’Meally has remained active in the International University Sports Federation, and was deputy director of the Team USA delegation to the 2013 Universiade in Kazan, Russia.

O’Meally comes to the USOPC from the University of Central Florida where she was executive director of the Institute for Sport & Social Justice. Her work in sports administration spans 21 years, including 17 at the National Collegiate Athletic Association where she launched its international affairs program. She has an MBA and JD, and is a member of the Indiana Bar Association.

Sarah Hirshland - CEO of USOPC

In a note to USOPC staff, chief executive Sarah Hirshland calls O’Meally “a vocal advocate for opportunities for women and people of color, and a passionate believer in the unique power of sports to break down barriers and contribute to a peaceful society.”

Hirshland also noted that O’Meally comes aboard as Los Angeles rises into view as the host of the 2028 Olympics.

“Moreover, she will look to leverage our host country opportunity to strengthen and advance sport through intentional and effective U.S. international relations efforts, as well as to bolster our NGB/USOPC collaboration with the IFs/NOCs/IOC/IPC as we work together to deliver the most successful Games ever in the United States,” Hirshland writes.