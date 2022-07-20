Wheelchair rugby breaks new ground at The World Games 2022

Team Great Britain pictured after receiving gold medals at The World Games 2022. Photo Credit: The World Games 2022

Birmingham, Alabama - With the nickname “murderball,” wheelchair rugby would seem like a natural fit alongside sports such as korfball, canoe polo, and flying disc. However, Birmingham 2022 marked the first time adaptive athletes were given the opportunity to compete at The World Games.

It was a historic first that wasn’t lost on the athletes. Great Britain’s Kylie Grimes told Around The Rings, “no matter what, our names are always down as the winners of the first ever World Games for wheelchair rugby.”

Her teammate, Myles Pierson, echoed her sentiment, adding, “it’s so special. Kylie said at the team huddle afterwards, ‘this is history.’ It’s the first time wheelchair rugby has been exhibited at The World Games. That’s such a special feeling.”

Wheelchair Rugby was included as an invitational sport in The World Games 2022 by the Birmingham Organizing Committee (BOC). The sport was held in the low-point format. A format not contested at the Paralympic Games.

Low-point wheelchair rugby places an emphasis on athletes with higher impairments. It matches a recent trend within the Paralympic Movement to provide greater opportunities to those athletes.

Wheelchair rugby at the Crossplex. Photo Credit: The World Games 2022

The World Games have often been a testing ground for sports and disciplines with Olympic aspirations. With the inclusion of low-point wheelchair rugby, they may help elevate a new sector of Paralympic sport.

Grimes commented, “just to watch it and see the different skill sets and what we’re able to do with our high level disabilities that we all have. It’s quite incredible.”

She also spoke on another important aspect of inclusion within the mixed gender sport, adding, “when we’ve got the high pointers in the lineups, women don’t always get on the court. [It] depends who you are matching up against in the world and that sort of thing.”

“For me to be on that court, and to show women that it’s possible and they’ve got to come and do it. I’m always advocating for more women to get into our sport,” she remarked.

The event’s focus on athletes with higher impairments, coupled with its ability to function as a platform for gender equality, made it an ideal showcase for the future of the Paralympic Movement. It also brought para sport greater visibility.

Cyclists pictured at bridge overlooking speed skating track at Powell Avenue Steam Plant. Photo Credit: IWGA

“I think we’ve been treated fantastically,” said Pierson. “The World Games in Alabama have been so welcoming [and] warm. We’re really grateful for all the officials, volunteers, and everyone that’s made our stay so warm.”

Grimes added, “it’s actually been an incredible experience being in the university with everyone and all the other sports. Seeing some sports for the first time, like canoe polo, and things we’ve never seen before. It’s opened our eyes.”

While inclusion in The World Games has allowed adaptive athletes to look beyond the Paralympic Movement, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons noted it would not lead to greater integration between the Olympics and Paralympics.

He told Around The Rings earlier this year, “We are happy with the inclusion of wheelchair rugby in the World Games. I think in these events…it’s something that promotes Paralympic sport. It’s something that exposes some para sports events to wider audiences.”

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Pool Phase Group A - Japan v France - Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 25, 2021. Cedric Nankin of France in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“We don’t see that as something that will lead to any merge between the Olympics and Paralympics,” added Parsons. “This is because the only global event that puts persons with disabilities center stage is the Paralympic Games.”

Despite Parson’s comments, low-point wheelchair rugby looked at home amongst many other non-Olympic sports. While murderball would have been an eye catching for the sport, Grimes and Pierson spoke in favor of wheelchair rugby.

“Wheelchair rugby isn’t rugby union or rugby league, but it’s still a part of rugby,” asserted Grimes.

Pierson also spoke on what the sport meant to him personally.

“It’s such a welcoming environment in wheelchair rugby. I started when I was 15. I was made to feel at home straight away. The sport itself is great fun. It’s fast, it’s competitive. It’s just great fun to watch as well.”

Myles Pierson competes in wheelchair rugby at The World Games 2022. Photo Credit: The World Games 2022

Attendance was admittedly low for the gold medal match which saw Grimes, Pierson, and their teammates crowned the first ever para sport champions at The World Games, but that didn’t diminish the historic nature of the sport’s inclusion or what it could mean for The World Games moving forward.

The sports program for Chengdu 2025 has yet to be announced. It remains to be seen if adaptive athletes will once again get the chance to compete at The World Games. A chance, based off the comments made by Grimes and Pierson, adaptive athletes would likely relish.