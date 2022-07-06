Sam Kendricks out for Worlds Championships

Athletics - Diamond League - Lausanne - Lausanne, Switzerland - August 26, 2021 Sam Kendricks of the U.S. reacts after missing the bar during the men's pole vault final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The reigning two-time world pole vault champion, Sam Kendricks, will not be able to defend his title at the world track and field championships next week in Eugene, Oregon, due to a lingering meniscus issue in his knee.

“We thought his recovery would have been much quicker but he’s had a few setbacks,” his agent said. “Sam didn’t feel he was in a position to compete for the medals.”

LetsRun.com first reported the breaking news.

Kendricks had surgery on May 2 and was planing to compete at the Diamond League event last moth in Oslo, buy withdrew upon testing the knee in Norway.

He was also absent at the USA Track and Field Championships last month, but was exercising his option to petition for a roster spot as reigning world champion.

Athletics - Diamond League - Lausanne - Lausanne, Switzerland - August 26, 2021 Sam Kendricks of the U.S. in action during the men's pole vault final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

After winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, Kendricks went on to capture two consecutive world titles and was expected to challenge the world record-holder Mondo Duplantis at the Tokyo Games. Unfortunately, he was not able to compete in Japan due to a positive test for COVID.

Other notable US roster absences are: 400m Quanera Hayes, decathlete national champion Garrett Scantling, sprinter Micah Williams and Olympic 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas.