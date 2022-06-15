Paris 2024 to use Blockchain based tickets

A visualisation of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony is pictured in this undated handout obtained December 13, 2021. Paris 2024/Florian Hulleu/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The French Olympic Committee is planning to implement blockchain-based ticketing for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The decision comes after witnessing last month’s Champions League final in Paris where counterfeit tickets led to crowd control issues affecting security.

The frightful scenes, saw fans scaling fences to enter Stade de France, and clashing with police.

After the regrettable soccer final, President of the Paris Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet, assured “We must recognize that there is expertise in this country and those who have this expertise must be associated with this system and this expertise must not be called into question.”

As a result Paris24 has acted quickly. Michel Cadot, the inter-ministerial delegate to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has submitted a 30-page report detailing the Blockchain plan.

A new layer of security would introduce a new ‘non-transferable’ ticket. Tickets would only be active within a virtual perimeter which would correspond to the security perimeter of venue sites. They would then disintegrate once the visitor enters the venue. Ticket holders would receive SMS messaging days prior to their purchased events. The tickets will consist of a QR code, specific to each holder.

The report also noted that the ticket personalization feature would allow fans to receive messages related to the event’s various security and transportation issues. According to Cadot, the system would also be used at other sporting events such as the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“These provisions are already planned for the 2023 Rugby World Cup and practiced by major events such as the French International Tennis.”

This is not the first time a country’s Olympic committee has incorporated Blockchain. Last summer, the Indian Olympic Committee awarded their medal winners from the Tokyo Olympics with crypto. Specifically, every gold medalist received around $2,700 in digital assets, silver medal winners got $1,350, and $675 was distributed to each athlete returning home with bronze.