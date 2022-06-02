Dustin Johnson confirms he’ll play in inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event

May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Dustin Johnson plays a shot onto the third green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Former U.S. Open and Masters champion Dustin Johnson will headline the field for the first-ever LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London next month.

A list of 42 players was released by LIV Golf and it did not include six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, who has not competed anywhere since February.

Back in February Johnson issued a statement which seems to cement his commitment to the PGA Tour where he’s won 24 times.

“I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.”

The PGA Tour has been quite clear to players who break away from them about the consequences involved. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has told players looking to leave they could face a lifetime ban from the PGA Tour.

According to The Telegraph, Johnson will paid roughly $125 million to join the LIV Series. That should help offset the loss of sponsorships he has already started to suffer. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) was disappointed by Johnson’s decision and subsequently dropped him and Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland as spokespeople.

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 9, 2022 Dustin Johnson of the U.S. chips onto the 2nd green during the third round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players,” they said in a statement.

The London event will feature over 12 PGA Tour players and also includes major champions Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel.















