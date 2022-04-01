World Skate will exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from their international competitions

In a press release World Skate, the governing body for skateboarding and other roller sports, said they stand united with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over their position regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.
The IOC has recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes not be allowed to compete in any international competitions, and World Skate confirms they will “not allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in any of its international competitions, with immediate effect and until further notice.”
World Skate also said no events will take place in Russia or Belarus in 2022. The organization is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and hopes for a quick and peaceful resolution.