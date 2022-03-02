United States names flag bearers for opening ceremony of Paralympics

An athlete stands for the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the men's competition at the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has chose Alpine skiing teammates Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter as the flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Winter Games.

“I was completely surprised,” said Umstead. “They did a beautiful thing, and then they had my husband tell me. He is so proud. This is such an honor, and I was completely shocked.”

Umstead is one of three four-time Paralympians on the U.S. team. She won two bronze medals in Vancouver 2010 in the women’s visually impaired class of the downhill and super-combined events. She also won a bronze medal in Sochi 2014.

Carter made his Paralympic debut in Sochi and finished 19th in the men’s slalom standing class. He was 27th in the giant slalom in PyeongChang 2018.

“I called my dad right away when I found out,” said Carter. “I was crying when I was telling him. This is a really cool way to end my athletic career and Games experience.”

“Getting to carry the flag alongside Danelle is a huge honor.”

The United States will be one of 45 delegations competing in the Paralympics which run March 4-13.

KEEP READING



