Team USA names flag bearers for Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony

Bob & Skeleton World Cup and IBSF European Championships - Saint-Moritz, Switzerland - January 15, 2022 Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Monobob final rankings alongside second place Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. and third place Canada's Cynthia Appiah REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The U.S. has announced their flag bearers for the Beijing Opening Ceremony, with a slight adjustment. Four-time Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and five-time Olympic curler John Shuster were chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes to be the flag bearers, but Meyers Taylor has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend the Opening Ceremony.

In her place will be three-time Olympian Brittany Bowe to walk alongside Shuster and lead Team USA into the Bird’s Nest.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead Team USA into the Opening Ceremony,” said Bowe. “Taking on this responsibility is the honor of a lifetime, and I will proudly carry the American flag on behalf of Elana, her family and all of Team USA.”

Jan 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brittany Bowe competes in the Women's 1500 meter event during the 2022 US Olympic Trials - Long Track for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Pettit National Ice Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Bowe will compete in speed skating in Beijing. She won a bronze medal at PyeongChang 2018 in the team pursuit.

Shuster made his Olympic debut at Torino 2006 and hasn’t missed one since. He won a bronze medal in 2006 and claimed his first gold at PyeongChang 2018. He’s one of four five-time Olympians representing the U.S. and is the first curling athlete to be a flag bearer.

Nov 21, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Family members hug John Shuster after his team’s win in the men’s final during U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling at Baxter Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

“Being elected as one of the flag bearers is a tremendous honor,” Shuster said. “I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games. Joining the incredible group of Team USA leaders is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career.”

Meyers Taylor would’ve been the first bobsled athlete to carry the flag since Jim Bickford Jr. did in Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956. She captured the bronze medal along with Erin Pac in her first Olympics at Vancouver 2010 in the two-woman bobsleigh, and then won silver at both Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

“While I cannot carry the flag and walk in with the rest of Team USA, Brittany is very deserving of the opportunity to lead the delegation on my behalf,” said Meyers Taylor.

“I’m honored to be a part of this team, and coming from a military family, it’s really special to have been chosen to carry our flag.”