Australian Olympic Committee supports IOC resolution on Russia and Belarus

In a stance of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has come out in support of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) recommendation to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sporting competitions.

“We all want peace and for Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukraine,” said AOC Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll.

“We are certainly urging our member sports not to invite teams or athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus or rescind any invitations that may have been issued – and to withdraw Australian athletes and officials from any sports events where Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials may be participating.”

The AOC also withdrew the Olympic Order from various Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

An Australian domestic competition which may be affected by the resolution is The Road World Championships in Wollongong from September 18-25.





Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Leuven, Belguim - September 26, 2021 France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the line to win the race REUTERS/Yves Herman

“AusCycling supports the IOC and AOC’s decisions on Russian and Belarusian events and national teams,” said AusCycling in response to questions from Cyclingnews.

“The only domestic event which could involve teams from those nations is the UCI Road World Championships due to be held in Wollongong in September. We will continue to discuss the situation with the UCI and other relevant authorities, but at this stage and consistent with the approach of the IOC, AOC and other Australian sports, no Russian or Belarusian national teams would be permitted to compete.”