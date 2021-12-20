Spanish Paralympian disqualified from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after failed doping test

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Wheelchair Basketball - Spain vs Great Britain - Men's Bronze Medal Match - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan - September 5, 2021. Lee Manning of Britain and Amadou Diallo Diouf of Spain in action REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Spanish wheelchair basketball player Amadou Diallo Diouf has been disqualified from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) after a failed doping test.

The test administered on September 5 produced a positive result for the banned substance Sibutramine metabolites, which is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2021 Prohibited List under the class S6 Stimulants.

The IPC will now turn the matter over to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation to determine any further punishment for Diouf.

Spain won their Group A pool in Tokyo with a perfect 5-0 record, but lost the bronze medal match to Great Britain 68-58. Diouf scored 11 points in that game.