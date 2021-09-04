Dane delight as ex-world champ, 43, beats battling Brit to taekwondo gold at the Tokyo Paralympics

Lisa Gjessing in action at Tokyo 2020 (World Taekwondo)

TOKYO - Denmark’s former four-time world champion Lisa Gjessing had to use all her experience and maturity to defeat a spirited title bid from battling British rookie Beth Munro to win women’s K44 -58kg gold at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

Former England netball team member Munro, 28, was the talk of the mixed zone and press tribunes as members of the media learned of her meteoric rise having only been discovered by Great Britain scouts during lockdown last year.

Gjessing, who has thousands of fights behind her, represented Denmark in able-bodied taekwondo at the World Championships in 2001 and 2003 before taking up para taekwondo in 2012. The three-time European champion was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and underwent a number of treatments before her left arm was amputated below the elbow in 2012.

The Dane was too wily and too experienced for her British foe as the veteran powered to a 32-14 win with the tone for the bout being set in the first stanza when the former built an unassailable lead (12-4).

“I can’t describe it, wanting this gold for so many years and now actually standing here with the gold medal is crazy,” said Gjessing who clinched her country’s third Paralympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

“Yesterday and this morning I have been pretty relaxed. I enjoyed this time. I knew through experience that life goes by fast. I knew this is it right now.

“I wasn’t nervous. I was looking forward to having party right here. Having fun with all the team.”

Lisa Gjessing celebrates with Danish flag at Tokyo 2020 (World Taekwondo)

Fast-rising Munro, who first practiced taekwondo in December 2019 and was earmarked for a slot at Paris 2024, exceeded all expectations since making the switch to the latest sport to be added to the Paralympic program to capture Britain’s first Paralympic taekwondo medal.

“I am a bit disappointed in the outcome,” said Munro.

The Cardiff fighter, who was born with an impairment to her left arm, added: “Disability Sport Wales told me they could turn me into a Paralympian.”

Munro was initially aiming to become a javelin thrower in Wales, her mother’s homeland, before being identified by Great Britain scouts during the country’s lockdown last year.

The impressive newcomer didn’t know there was a Paralympic taekwondo team until she appeared on the radar of the Britain team and was quickly integrated into their Centre of Excellence in Manchester where she has trained in the same environment as Olympic taekwondo stars such as two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Bianca Walkden.

“I probably let it get away from me in the first round. I tried to play catch up the rest of the way.

Beth Munro, Lisa Gjessing, and bronze medalists Silvana Mayara Cardoso Fernandes of Brazil and Li Yujie of China. (World Taekwondo)

“I am ecstatic with a silver today. The journey that I’ve been on, so short, to come away with a silver medal as a Paralympian, I am glad now.

“Like I said I am a bit disappointed, but I’m going away very happy today.”

“I probably haven’t let it sink in until now. It’s been such a fast-paced journey. Onwards and upwards to Paris (for the 2024 Paralympic Games). I’ll smash it next time.”

The inaugural Paralympic taekwondo competition concludes on Saturday evening in Chiba, Japan.

