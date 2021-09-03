Upcoming Sport Integrity Week announces new speakers, media partners – Conferences & Conventions

Sport Integrity Week media partners (SIGA)

The second edition of Sport Integrity Week™, a five day-long convention organized by the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), has added several high-profile names to its list of speakers two weeks before the event kicks off.

In a press release on Tuesday, SIGA revealed the identities of ten new speakers – including FIFA’s Director of Corporate Legal Emily Devlin, CEO of the International Tennis Integrity Agency Jonny Gray, and Gabriele Gravina and Paolo Dal Pino, the respective Presidents of Italy’s football federation and Serie A top-flight club league. SIGA further stated that additional names will continue to be published in the coming days.

Sixty speakers in total have been announced so far for Sport Integrity Week™, a leading conference promoting SIGA’s goal of addressing corruption and societal issues within sports. Integrity in sports governance practices, financial crimes, sports betting and protecting athletes from abuse are the main topics that will be discussed, both in panel and interview formats.

Industry leaders from numerous sports entities, government agencies, NGOs and corporations with expertise in these fields are confirmed to be speaking at the event. This includes senior leadership from at least six international sports federations, as well as officials from UEFA, Major League Soccer, the WNBA, the World Health Organization, the European Commission and the G20.

SIGA also revealed on Thursday that 24 news outlets and journalist organizations have agreed to partner with Sport Integrity Week™. Most notable among them are international Spanish-language sports newspaper Diario AS and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), an IOC-recognized global professional body representing sports journalists.

“The media play an essential role in the quest for truth and integrity”, SIGA CEO Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros said in a statement accompanying this announcement. “We invite every media organisation in the world to join the Sport Integrity Week as our partners, united by common goals.”

“We have long standing relationships with sports organisations, governments, sponsors, rights holders, and civil society. The addition of these influential media organisations is another clear indication of SIGA far reaching convening power and firm intent to deliver our vision of Global Sport, built on the foundations of Integrity and free from corruption and any form of abuse”.

Sport Integrity Week™ 2021 will be held virtually from September 13-17. Tickets are available here.

2022 International Sports Convention releases further event details

The International Sports Convention (ISC) released a comprehensive update on Wednesday about details surrounding its 2022 edition, set to be held March 23-24 next year in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Wikipedia)

In the announcement, the ISC revealed that over 100 speakers would be present at the event, which will be held in-person for the first time since 2019. Six conference streams related to sports business were also introduced: Broadcast and OTT in Sport, Sports Digital, Brands in Sport, Sports Integrity, Sports Events and Digital Disruption in Football. A brochure with a more detailed program for each section can be found here.

“Borrowing the famous tagline, good things come to those who wait. This could not be truer. Now in our 12th year – we have purposefully chosen Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London to provide the best networking, delegate and guest experience in the industry. I would like to thank the flexibility of our 100 plus speakers who have reconfirmed their participation”, said ISC CEO Nigel Fletcher.

“Whether it’s a fist pump or traditional handshake, our team will be there to welcome you and facilitate networking opportunities and the latest and best content from the global sports industry... I look forward to seeing many new and familiar faces next year”.

Billed by organizers as “the meeting place for the business of sport”, the ISC is expected to draw over 1,500 delegates from the sports business community for two days of networking. Attendees will also be able to take part in ‘Masterclasses’, or seminars by leading companies on topics such as brand licensing, video content solutions and anti-piracy technology.

Registration for the conference is currently available at the ISC’s website, https://internationalsportsconvention.com/.

LawAccord 2022 unveils theme and keynote speakers

Organizers of LawAccord, the section of the 2022 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit that focuses on legal issues, presented the conference’s theme, ‘Legal Opportunities and Challenges in the Ever-Expanding World of Sport’, on Thursday.

Ekaterinburg, Russia will host the 2022 edition of SportAccord in May. (SportAccord)

Scheduled for May 16th, the second day of SportAccord 2022, LawAccord will feature a series of presentations and panels on legal matters within the sporting world, with several athlete representatives and international sport federation officials expected to take part.

A list of featured speakers for the conference was also published on Thursday, in which Alexandra Sokolova, a Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Associate at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, is a notable highlight. Sokolova will be giving a presentation at LawAccord entitled ‘Global Report on Safeguarding Sport from Corruption and Crime’.

Others appearing at the event are Michael Lenard, Vice President of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS); Matthieu Reeb, Secretary General of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS); Dr. François Carrard, Director of the IOC from 1989-2003 and a current IOC legal advisor; and Stephen Townley, an arbitrator and mediator for CAS.

Topics discussed, meanwhile, include ‘Legal Ramifications of the Pandemic on Existing Commercial Contracts’, ‘Athlete Participation in Governance’, ‘Global Cooperation in Anti-Doping Resolutions’, ‘Preserving Relationships via Alternative Dispute Resolutions’ and ‘Private Equity and Sport – Implications for Governance, IF Rights and Obligations’.

Dr. Raffaele Chiulli, President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations which organizes SportAccord, stated that LawAccord “has become an unmissable part of SportAccord in recent years, highlighting issues that IFs and sports industry stakeholders simply cannot ignore”. According to Chiulli, the last LawAccord in 2019 attracted a record number of attendees, and “significant interest” is anticipated for this year’s edition as well.

LawAccord will be one of eight conference streams at SportAccord 2022, which will take place from May 15-20 next year in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg. Other conference streams featured will be the newly launched MinisterAccord and ArtAccord, plus the established CityAccord, HealthAccord, LawAccord, MediaAccord and Summit.

To register for SportAccord 2022, click here.

