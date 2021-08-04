Four new members elected to IOC Athletes’ Commission by Tokyo Olympians

Pau Gasol, Federica Pellegrini, Maja Włoszczowska and Yuki Ota (IOC)

Pau Gasol, Maja Włoszczowska, Federica Pellegrini and Yuki Ota are the newest members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Athletes’ Commission (AC).

They were elected by the 6,825 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who voted in the IOC AC election between July 13 and August 3. The voter turnout of 61.27 percent was third-highest on record since elections began at Atlanta 1996. There were 30 candidates from 30 different countries representing 19 sports in the running.

Gasol, a basketball player from Spain, is a five-time Olympian who won medals at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Włoszczowska, a cyclist from Poland, is a four-time Olympian who won silver medals at Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016.

Pellegrini is a five-time Olympian swimmer from Italy, winning gold at Beijing 2008 and silver at Athens 2004.

Ota, a fencer from Japan, is a four-time Olympian who won silver at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

They replace outgoing members Kirsty Coventry, the IOC AC chair, vice-chair Danka Barteková, Tony Estanguet and James Tomkins, who completed their terms after being elected at London 2012.

In addition, an appointed member of the Commission, Stefan Holm, is also ending his term.

A new chair and vice-chair will be elected by all of the IOC AC members on August 6. The chair will become a member of the IOC Executive Board.

The newly elected members will serve a term ending at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.