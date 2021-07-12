Symposium on Developments and Challenges in Detection of Doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Italian Federation of Sports Medicine (FMSI) invite you to a press conference for the ‘Symposium on Developments and Challenges in the Detection of Doping with Peptide Hormones’.

The two-day Symposium (June 15-16) in Rome will be hosted by the FMSI and will review scientific advances in the area of detection of doping with peptide hormones as part of WADA’s continuing fight against doping in sport.

FMSI President Dr. Maurizio Casasco and WADA Vice-President Prof. Arne Ljungqvist will be available for interview at the first press conference on June 14. A post-Symposium press conference will be held on June 16.

"Research plays a significant part in WADA’s efforts to stay ahead of the doping cheats and we are indebted to the FMSI for hosting such an important symposium," said Professor Ljungqvist.

"Peptide hormones are readily available on the black market, and are at the cutting edge of performance enhancing substances. This symposium will further our knowledge in the fight against doping in sport, and in particular the scientific research into peptide hormones."

There will be a further opportunity at the conclusion of the Symposium for members of the media to interview WADA Science Director Dr. Olivier Rabin and other experts who will have taken part in the program.

Pre-Symposium Press Conference

June 14, 16:30

Aldrovandi Palace Hotel

Via Ulisse Aldrovandi 15

Rome, Italy

Post-Symposium Press Conference

June 16, 17:30

(also Hotel Aldrovandi)

For more information, contact:terence.ororke@wada-ama.org

