Royal Canadian Yacht Club to Host Sailing Competitions at Toronto 2015 Pan Am Games

Top sailors from throughout the Americas will set sail this summer at the TORONTO 2015 Pan Am Games from the Royal Canadian Yacht Club, one of Canada’s premiere sailing clubs.

With its heritage buildings and idyllic city skyline setting, this historic club has hosted countless Canadian, North American and World Championships on Lake Ontario since its founding in 1852.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome the world and some of sailing’s best competitors to Toronto," said David Brightling, general manager and chief executive officer of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club (RCYC). "With the RCYC’s depth of experience through our many years of hosting world-class regattas and insight from our own internationally competitive sailing members, including a number of Olympians, we will deliver a top-calibre experience for the TORONTO 2015 Pan Am Games."

All sailing competitions for the Games are non-ticketed, meaning spectators will be able to line the Toronto waterfront for free for a daily glimpse of the action, from Sunday, July 12 until Sunday, July 19. A city waterfront location is a rarity for sailing in an international multi-sport Games.

"The Royal Canadian Yacht Club’s passion and knowledge is a true asset to our Games and will ensure world-class competitions for the athletes," said Saäd Rafi, chief executive officer, TORONTO 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games Organizing Committee (TO2015). "We also encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of seeing these world-class athletes for free along our waterfront."

The Pan Am sailing competition will include 10 different events using a variety of boats, from windsurfers to dinghies, catamarans to keelboats. Each event consists of a series of races around a course, with points awarded in each race according to finish position.

There will be three race courses — the harbour course and outside courses — in play all at once in Lake Ontario. This means spectators, depending on their location, can expect to see up to 148 sailors competing in more than 93 boats on the water at the same time.

Many countries will compete in the Pan Am Games, including Brazil, a sailing powerhouse that has won 14 medals, including eight gold, in the last two Games. Medals will be presented at Sugar Beach on the final two days of competition.

The competition schedule and course assignments will be made available at TORONTO2015.org this summer. During the Games, changes to the schedule or courses will be made the night before the change takes effect.

The RCYC prides itself on its consistent pursuit to develop and advance the sport of sailing. It is known for its strong culture of training and development of competitive sailors, as well as promoting the sport for leisure and enjoyment. The RCYC is also home to many of the original designers of various boat classes.

For more information, contact:

Teddy Katz

Director, media relations and chief spokesperson, TO2015

416.957.2117

teddy.katz@toronto2015.org

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only