P&G for Paralympics; Olympic Great Planning Comeback; Strong Tourism Indicators

P&G and Paralympics

The 2012 Paralympics are now in Procter & Gamble’s portfolio.

P&G announced on Monday they would extend their Olympics sponsorship to the next Paralympics as well.

"I'm thrilled that P&G have extended their sponsorship to the Paralympic Games" said Sebastian Coe, LOCOG chief. "P&G has some of the world's most recognizable brands under its name and it's great to know they will help us inspire and educate people around the world about the power of the Paralympic Games."

Irwin Lee, Vice President and Managing Director of P&G UK and Ireland, said, "The Paralympic Games is truly inspirational and P&G is delighted to support the London Paralympic Games in 2012. As the 'Proud Sponsor of Mums', we want to recognize and celebrate the dedication of Paralympic Mums who have helped to make their son or daughter's dream a reality."

The first Paralympic ambassador was announced Monday as well. Sophia Warner has that honor.

"I'm delighted to be an ambassador for the P&G Proud Sponsor of Mums campaign for the London 2012 Paralympic Games. As both a mum and an athlete, I'm incredibly excited about being part of this once in a lifetime experience, and I'd urge mums and families to get behind the Games too."

The first P&G Paralympic event comes on September 11 when they team up with Sainsbury’s for "Super Saturday", a celebrationof the Paralympics with Paralympians and musical acts. Proceeds will go to the Paralympic Legacy Fund.

Olympic Legend Eyeing 2012 Comeback

Janet Evans blazed a path in the pool this weekend, positioning herself for an Olympic comeback–15 years after retiring.

The five-time Olympic medalist raced in a masters event on Saturday, setting new records in the 400m and 800m freestyle swimming events.

She announced last week she intends to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials and ultimately the2012 swimming squad.

If she wants to achieve her first goal, she’ll need to shave several seconds off both times to meet qualification standards.

However, she told the Associated Press she isn’t worried about that.

"I'm sure there are going to be naysayers out there," she told the AP. "That's OK. I certainly know how I feel when I'm in the water. I know what I'm capable of. You can never count me out."

Big Spending Ahead for London Games-Goers?

London tops a newly released ranking of cities by expected spending among international visitors this year, perhaps an early signal of success for the 2012 Games.

According to Mastercard’s aptly named Index of Global Destination Cities, tourists will spend an estimated $25.6 billion in 2011, roughly $5 billion more than runner-up New York City.

Olympic host cities consider the willingness of spectators to shell out cash during their stays a key financial boon to staging the Games.

Written by Ed Hula III.