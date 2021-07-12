Lillehammer Channels 1994 Olympic Spirit -- ATRadio

FEB 1994: NORWEGIAN FANS WAVE THEIR FLAGS AT THE 5000M SPEEDSKATE DURING THE1994 LILLEHAMMER WINTER OLYMPICS. Mandatory Credit: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT

(ATR)Lillehammer, Norway is celebrating an impressive progress report with 10 months to go until the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Olympian Angela Ruggiero, chair of the Lillehammer 2016 coordination commission, joined Around the Ringsafter returning from her visit in Norway.

Ruggiero said you can still feel the spirit of the 1994 Winter Olympics in the Norwegian town.

"People still talk about it. Their memories of it are so fond."

Lillehammer 2016, Ruggiero explained, will be one of the first major multi-sports events to put Olympic Agenda 2020 into action.

"It's great to see that Lillehammer has taken that to heart and will be the first of all the Youth Games to implement a version of the 2020 Agenda."

She added, "They believe highly in sustainability. They wrote the book on sustainability back in 1994."

When asked about SportAccord President Marius Vizer's scathing remarks about the IOC made during the SportAccord Convention last week, Ruggiero said his words took her by surprise.

Drawing from her experience as an IOC member, Ruggiero emphasized the important relationship between the IOC and organizing committees of multi-sport events like the Youth Olympic Games.

"The Olympic Movement wouldn't exist without true partnership.

"I think that's what the IOC sets out to do with every stakeholder in the movement."

Lillehammer is hosting the 2016 Winter YOG Feb. 12-21. Over 1,000 athletes, ages 15-18, from 70 countries will compete in 70 medal events.

