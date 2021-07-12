HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
FISU Executive Committee to visit Kazan

12 de Julio de 2021

On June 16-19 Kazan hosts the International Conference on University Sports Movement «Sport. Education. Culture». The event will see attendance of FISU EC members and officials.

The conference will focus on international and national experience of university sport management, major tendencies of university sports development in the world, training of qualified specialists for implementation of international university sports and educational projects.

It is expected that the conference will bring together presidents of national university sports federations, representatives of FISU Continental Associations, officials of the Government of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Olympic Committee, Ministry of Sports, Tourism and Youth Policy of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, leading sports experts, outstanding athletes. The expected number of participants is 100-150 people.

The main session of the conference is scheduled for June 17 and will see attendance of FISU President George Killian, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, Executive Director of the Russian Olympic Committee Marat Bariev and President of the Russian Student Sports Union Oleg Matytsin. The conference entrants will discuss legal, organisational, administrative, economic and informational background of university sports development and cooperation between national, continental and international university sports organisations. Another hot topic the agenda will be experience of delivering the World University Games.

The conference will feature a long-awaited presentation of the FISU International Education Centre, scheduled to be held on June 18. The FISU International Education Centre is to become an innovative training and consulting centre that will train specialists in international university sports development and provide consulting services in implementation of large university sports projects.

It stands to note that the Memorandum on creation of the FISU International Education Centre was signed on July 30, 2010. A cooperation agreement between the Russian Student Sports Union, FISU International Education Centre and European University Association will be signed at the conference as well.

The programme of the conference includes a tour of the Kazan 2013 sports venues and attendance of the Russian Universities Beach Volleyball Championship (Shenzhen 2011 Beach Volleyball Qualification tournament). The Conference is held under the patronage of the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The conference venue is the Korston Hotel and Entertainment Complex.

For more information, contact:: i.gapsamatova@kazan2013.com

