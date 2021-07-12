Baku 2015 signs new deals to show European Games in Europe and Central Asia

Baku 2015 has signed further agreements with broadcasters across Europe and Central Asia to screen this summer’s inaugural European Games, to be staged between 12-28 June.

Agreements have recently been signed with:

• NOS – the Netherlands free-to-air public broadcaster and Olympic rights holder

• Czech TV, together with DIGI Sport, will broadcast extensive daily coverage of the European Games to millions of viewers across the Czech Republic

• TV6 – Baku 2015 have partnered with the Lithuanian National Olympic Committee to license TV6, part of the Modern Times Group, to screen the Games on their free-to-air channel

• ORF – the Austrian public broadcaster will have exclusive free-to-air rights and will offer 60 minute highlights on a daily basis on its dedicated ORF Sport Plus sports channel

• Setanta Sports Eurasia – have been granted exclusive TV rights in Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

Further to the deals signed with these six new broadcast partners, Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, was able to outline the extent of the Baku 2015 television audience at a glittering evening hosted earlier this week by the Azerbaijani ambassador to the UK at the world-famous Dorchester Hotel in London, held in honour of the Baku 2015 European Games.

Mr Clegg said: "The latest television deals show the extensive interest across Europe and beyond in the European Games being staged in Baku this summer.

"Our broadcasting arrangements across Europe mean that more than 225 million European households will be able to watch the Games, delivering 75% of total market penetration in the 32 European countries announced to date. With deals in place around the world, we can guarantee a truly global audience for this inaugural event."

The agreements are the latest in a series signed by Baku 2015, with the event’s broadcast reach now stretching to all corners of Europe and across the globe. Agreements have also been signed in the United States, Canada, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and Latin America in addition to North Africa and the Arab World.

Mr André Bolhuis, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Netherlands, said: "It’s great news for Dutch sport that NOS will screen the inaugural European Games, and for the public to be able to follow and support our athletes competing in Baku. Dutch people love sport, and I’m sure that our competitors will be encouraged by the support of millions of NOS viewers during Baku 2015.

"It is also important for people in our country to get to know the event, as we have a strong desire to organise the next edition in 2019."

