HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

Baku 2015 signs new deals to show European Games in Europe and Central Asia

Baku 2015 has signed further agreements with broadcasters across Europe and Central Asia to screen this summer&rsquo;s inaugural European Games, to be staged between 12-28 June.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

Baku 2015 has signed further agreements with broadcasters across Europe and Central Asia to screen this summer’s inaugural European Games, to be staged between 12-28 June.

Agreements have recently been signed with:

• NOS – the Netherlands free-to-air public broadcaster and Olympic rights holder

• Czech TV, together with DIGI Sport, will broadcast extensive daily coverage of the European Games to millions of viewers across the Czech Republic

• TV6 – Baku 2015 have partnered with the Lithuanian National Olympic Committee to license TV6, part of the Modern Times Group, to screen the Games on their free-to-air channel

• ORF – the Austrian public broadcaster will have exclusive free-to-air rights and will offer 60 minute highlights on a daily basis on its dedicated ORF Sport Plus sports channel

• Setanta Sports Eurasia – have been granted exclusive TV rights in Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

Further to the deals signed with these six new broadcast partners, Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, was able to outline the extent of the Baku 2015 television audience at a glittering evening hosted earlier this week by the Azerbaijani ambassador to the UK at the world-famous Dorchester Hotel in London, held in honour of the Baku 2015 European Games.

Mr Clegg said: "The latest television deals show the extensive interest across Europe and beyond in the European Games being staged in Baku this summer.

"Our broadcasting arrangements across Europe mean that more than 225 million European households will be able to watch the Games, delivering 75% of total market penetration in the 32 European countries announced to date. With deals in place around the world, we can guarantee a truly global audience for this inaugural event."

The agreements are the latest in a series signed by Baku 2015, with the event’s broadcast reach now stretching to all corners of Europe and across the globe. Agreements have also been signed in the United States, Canada, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and Latin America in addition to North Africa and the Arab World.

Mr André Bolhuis, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Netherlands, said: "It’s great news for Dutch sport that NOS will screen the inaugural European Games, and for the public to be able to follow and support our athletes competing in Baku. Dutch people love sport, and I’m sure that our competitors will be encouraged by the support of millions of NOS viewers during Baku 2015.

"It is also important for people in our country to get to know the event, as we have a strong desire to organise the next edition in 2019."

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRBaku 2015BakubroadcastersEuropeCentral AsiainauguralEuropean GamesAzerbaijan

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Bitcoin se acerca a un “cruce bajista”: la criptomoneda está cercae de dar una señal que asusta a los inversores

Así puede crear una cuenta de Google sin necesidad de abrir Gmail

Preocupa en Brasil la alta tasa de embarazadas que mueren por COVID-19: ¿cuál es la causa?

Gerardo Morales volvió a criticar a María Eugenia Vidal y a Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Se puso el traje de Presidente antes de serlo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Puebla entró en la tercera ola de COVID-19: Miguel Barbosa

Hambruna Mundial Informe 2020: 160 millones de nuevas personas sufrieron hambre

Quién es Christian Emmanuel Sanon, el residente en Miami al que acusan de reclutar a los asesinos de Jovenel Moise

Cambios en el gabinete de Sheinbaum: Martí Batres será el nuevo secretario de Gobierno de CDMX

TELESHOW

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

Lolita Cortés recordó cómo vivió sus disputas con Jolette: “Nos sacaban con escolta”

Asesinaron a balazos al rapero Indian Red Boy mientras transmitía en vivo desde Instagram

José Joel lanzó dura advertencia a su hermana Sarita Sosa: “Podría ir a la cárcel”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

DEPORTES

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

Un muerto y varios heridos en Italia durante los festejos de la Eurocopa: caídas, explosiones y un choque impactante

Qué dijo el papa Francisco sobre los títulos ganados por Argentina e Italia en fútbol

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil