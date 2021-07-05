AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Swimmer is National Champion of Six Countries

(ATR) Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil is looking for her first Olympic medal in Tokyo in open water.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) Brazilian swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha, owner of 12 medals in World Championships, has a curious record.

Ana Marcela Cunha (Wikipedia)
The 29-year-old Cunha, considered one of the greatest open water swimmers in history, has been national champion in six countries from 2018 until now.

A few days ago the South American, who is qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, won the Spanish National Open Water Championships, held in Catalonia, in the 5 km event, which is half of the Olympic distance in which she will compete.

According to the blog "Olhar Olimpico", Cunha's feat is facilitated because, in the aquatic marathon, a culture is adopted that is also present in sailing, which allows the exchange of athletes from other countries in national championships.

When she lived in South Africa, in 2018, Ana Marcela claimed the national championship of that country in the 5km and 10km.

In 2019, she went to the United States to participate in the local competition that served as a World Cup qualifier and also won in the 10km.

At the end of last year, during a tour of Europe, she was the gold medalist at the French Championships in the 5km and bronze medalist in the longer distance. On her return to Brazil, she won the Brazil Trophy, which had a Peruvian in second place and an Argentinean in third.

Now, on another European tour, there were two more victories. In Piombino, Italy, she beat Germany's Lea Boy and Italy's Ginevera Taddeuci in the Olympic distance. And this past weekend, in the Catalan town of Banyoles, she captured the Spanish national title in the 5 km and took silver in the 10 km only beaten by the Sharon Van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands, the reigning Olympic champion.

Six national titles from as many nations!

(FINA)
Of her dozen world medals, five are gold, but she is missing one in her gallery, the Olympic one, after her attempts in Beijing 2008 (5th) and Rio 2016 (10th).

Her dream is Tokyo 2020. Cunha is described as the most prolific swimmer in the history of open marathon swimming, the world's number one in the FINA ranking that in 2019 named her the female open water swimmer of the year for the sixth time.

A year in which she was also inducted into the World Swimming Hall of Fame.

At the Pan American Games in Lima 2019 she made history by winning Brazil's first gold medal in the 10 km race in the continental mega event. It was also one of the only medals that Ana Marcela did not have.

Ana Marcela also won an Olympic place in swimming in the 1,500m freestyle event in the pool, becoming the first swimmer from Brazil to qualify for swimming and open water in the same Olympics. But she decided to compete only in the 10 km aquatic marathon.

Written by Miguel Hernandez

For general comments or questions, click here.

Your best source of news about the Olympics is AroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRopen water swimmingAna Marcela CunhaTokyo 2020national championworld championBrazil

Últimas Noticias

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Casada con Carlos Fort, dueño de la fábrica Fel-Fort, vivía una vida lujosa pero anónima. Hasta que su hijo Ricardo comenzó a mostrar en un reality show su excéntrico y caro estilo de vida y también comenzó a ser conocida

Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años

Ambos chicos jugaban en la casa de un vecino de la zona de islas, que aseguró que el arma estaba escondida detrás de un armario. La nena murió en el acto. La fiscal Mariana Sayago no dispuso ninguna detención por el momento

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

Según fuentes internas, el rediseño costó “decenas de miles de libras” de los contribuyentes, algo que la empresa negó. Las variantes entre uno y otro son mínimas

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

Las autoridades aclararon que todavía no hay detenidos por la paliza mortal. Los investigadores revisan las cámaras de vigilancia y corroboran los testimonios de los presentes, mientras activistas convocaron a varias manifestaciones en rechazo al crimen de odio

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

“La gente me va a mantener su apoyo”: despreocupa a AMLO revocación de mandato

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

“¿Qué no se pudieron esperar?”: AMLO criticó la demolición del complejo Champlain en Miami

TELESHOW

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

José Manuel Zamacona murió de COVID-19 a pesar de estar completamente vacunado

Así fueron los últimos días de José Manuel Zamacona: “Comenzó como una gripita”

Murió Marta, la mamá de Ricardo Fort

DEPORTES

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Antoine Griezmann, la alternativa que baraja el Manchester City que puede contribuir a la renovación de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Leo Borg debuta en Wimbledon: el hijo de la leyenda del tenis que tuvo un paso por el cine y busca continuar el legado de su padre

Roger Federer confirmó su presencia en Tokio y disputará por quinta vez los Juegos Olímpicos

Con dudas en todas las líneas, Argentina se prepara para enfrentar a Colombia: los 4 cambios que podría hacer Scaloni