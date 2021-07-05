MIES (Switzerland) – FIBA and TCL have strengthened their collaboration with the announcement that TCL will support through worldwide promotion one of FIBA's development programs, 'Her World, Her Rules'.



The Her World, Her Rules program is one of FIBA's most recognized initiatives in women's basketball and is designed to unite women and girls across the globe. The aim of this program is to promote women's and girls' basketball through various activities delivered in partnership with National Federations and increase the number of female players. Her World, Her Rules was initially launched in Europe during the FIBA EuroLeague Women SuperCup in 2018 and is supported by leading international players such as Spain's Alba Torrens, Belgium's Emma Meesseman, Russia's Maria Vadeeva and Serbia's Sonja Vasic, to name a few. Following a decision by the FIBA Central Board, the program was rolled out by FIBA globally in March 2021.



TCL is launching a global campaign called 'Inspire Greatness' across international markets in celebration of this initiative. TCL aims to contribute in promoting women's basketball and encourage more girls to play the sport by bringing passion and joy to basketball audiences worldwide and supporting the growth of the global sports community.



In September 2020, FIBA and TCL announced a new four-year global partnership, following the fruitful relationship between FIBA and TCL. TCL is a dominant player in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company. In addition, the company has a long history in basketball and was a key partner at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2019.



FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said: "One of FIBA's strategic objectives for the current working cycle is Women in Basketball, with one of the goals of this priority to increase female players' participation. We are very pleased that TCL joins forces with FIBA as global promotional partner for the Her World, Her Rules program worldwide and helps raise the profile of women's basketball."



Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL said: "TCL is honored to contribute to the promotion of women's basketball. Our support of FIBA's Her World, Her Rules program reinforces our commitment and support for the international women's sports community, and TCL looks forward to continuing to empower women and girls across the world through intelligent technologies and powerful partners."



In 2021, more than 80 National Federations will be involved in the Her World, Her Rules program, running projects at the national level across all five of FIBA's Regions. For more information about Her World, Her Rules click here.



About FIBA

FIBA (fiba.basketball) - the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



For further information about FIBA, visit fiba.basketball or follow FIBA on facebook.com/fiba, twitter.com/fiba, instagram.com/fiba and youtube.com/fiba.



About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory helps TCL deliver innovation for all.



