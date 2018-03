Art is a very important element to our design work. It influences our process from start to finish in every way. And while we most often share artwork from an interior perspective, we are always looking externally for inspiration. . Pictured is Spoonbridge and Cherry (1985–1988) by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (operated by @walkerartcenter in coordination with the Minneapolis Park & Recreation board). This iconic fountain has been the centerpiece of the garden’s many sculptures since its opening in 1988 and remains a visual inspiration to this day. . #lucylovescolor #lucyinteriordesign #instalucy . 📷: @spacecrafting_photography . #interiors #interiordesign #residential #residentialdesign #custominteriors #custominteriordesign #minneapolissculpturegarden #walkerartcenter #minneapolisparkandrecreationboard #sculpture #sculptures #artwork #art #modernart #museum #designinspired #designinspo #designinspiration #garden #park #collection #sculpturegarden #spoonbridgeandcherry #claesoldenburg #coosjevanbruggen

