UPDATE: @coweddle has been released by #MaduroRegime after he was kidnapped in an early morning raid & held for 12 hours. He is being deported to the U.S.

They do this for one reason alone, to intimidate journalists from reporting on @jguaido & on conditions in #Venezuela. https://t.co/cPaaZbrsQ7

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 7, 2019