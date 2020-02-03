Hoy comienza el fashion week en la ciudad de Nueva York. Son 9 días donde reconocidos diseñadores, emergentes y marcas de moda muestran en una de las pasarelas más importantes del mundo lo último de la moda. Con diferentes puestas en escena y locaciones cada uno intentará impresionar a sus públicos con las nuevas tendencias para el invierno 2020.
A continuación, la agenda completa con el detalle de diseñador y hora del desfile.
AGENDA DÍA POR DÍA
3/2
- Dashiel Brahmann 10:00 am
- “R.Mutt” 10:30 am
- Apotts A/W 2020-Somefolks And Other Things 10:30 am
- David Hart 10:30 am
- Letigre Fall 2020 10:30 am
- Mined on Denim 10:30 am
- Minedondenim F/W 2020 10:30 am
- Timo Weiland 10:30 am
Carter Young A/W 2020 4:30 pm
- Him Nyc F/W 2020 4:30 pm
- Ka Wa Key F/W 2020 4:30 pm
- Official Rebrand 4:30 pm
- Todd Hessert 4:30 pm
- NYFW Mixer en Barclays Center 6:00 pm
4/2
- Paa F/W 2020 11:00 am
- Victorli Fall 2020 3:00 pm
- N. Hoolywood Fall 2020 5:00 pm
- West New York Fashion Week by Marie Llanos 6:00 pm
- Nihl A/W 2020 7:00 pm
5/2
- Kenneth Nicholson A/W 2020 – From Grandma’s Couch 11:00 am
- Overcoat F/W 2020 2:00 pm
- Freemans Sporting Club F/W 2020 4:00 pm
- Todd Snyder 5:00 pm
- Linder F/W 2020 7:00 pm
6/2
- Mukzin 9:00 am
- Harrison Wong (Fashion Hong Kong) 11:00 am
- Heaven Please+ (Fashion Hong Kong) 11:00 am
- SUN=SEN (Fashion Hong Kong) 11:00 am
- Tadashi Shoji 12:00 pm
- IF Legends F/W 2020 Men’s (Collective) 3:00 pm
- Havoc F/W 2020 Mens (Collective) 5:00 pm
- Hayven Brand F/W 2020 Men’s (Collective) 5:00 pm
- Christian Siriano 6:00 pm
- Fix and Fax by Katya Leonovich 6:00 pm
- Haute Fleaux F/W 2020 Women’s (Collective) 6:00 pm
- Oh Ok…F/W 2020 Mens (Collective) 6:00 pm
- Risk is Key (hombres) 6:00 pm
- oqLiq @ NYFW: The Shows 9:00 pm
7/2
- Blancore 9:00 am
- Concept Korea 11:00 am
- Chocheng 12:00 pm
- Cinq A Sept 1:00 pm
- Dine 2 The Nines NYFW 2:00 pm
- Vivienne Hu 3:00 pm
- Son Jung Wan 4:00 pm
- Monse 6:00 pm
- Slashed By Tia 6:00 pm
- Christy + You Superpower Fall / Winter 2020 NYFW 7:00 pm
- Oxford Fashion Studios 7:00 pm
- Rag & Bone 7:00 pm
- Priscavera 9:00 pm
- Sergio Hudson 9:00 pm
8/2
- Adam Lippes 9:00 am
- Badgley Mischka 10:00 am
- Self-Portrait 10:00 am
- Claudia Li 11:00 am
- Lan of Fashion: Runway Showcase 12:00 pm
- Ulla Johnson 12:00 pm
- Longchamp 1:00 pm
- Private Policy 2:00 pm
- Rebecca Minkoff 2:00 pm
- Anthony Rubio Canine Couture 3:00 pm
- Custo Barcelona 3:00 pm
- Helmut Lang 3:00 pm
- Hellessy 4:00 pm
- brand A – Dream Out Loud 4:30 pm
- Christopher John Rogers 5:00 pm
- Chiara Boni 6:00 pm
- R13 6:00 pm
- SMGlobal Catwalk – New York Fashion Week 6:00 pm
- Flying Solo: Ready to Wear 7:00 pm
- Sandy Liang 7:00 pm
- The Fashion Diary Showcase NYFW 7:00 pm
- Wiederhoeft 7:00 pm
- Brandon Maxwell 8:00 pm
- Patricia Field Art Fashion NYFW Kick Off Party 8:00 pm
- Laquan Smith 9:00 pm
- Flying Solo: Couture 9:15 pm
- CHULO Underwear presents $EX Benefit 10:00 pm
9/2
- Tory Burch 10:00 am
- Area 11:00 am
-Jeffrey Dodd 11:00 am
- B.L.O.W By Shari (Perfection Fashion Week New York) 12:00 pm
- Bevza 12:00 pm
- Jonathan Cohen 12:00 pm
- Brock Collection 1:00 pm
- Jasmine Chong 1:00 pm
- Yulan Collection (Perfection Fashion Week New York) 1:00 pm
- Infinite Exposure Shows NYFW 2:00 pm
- Jae Amour (Perfection Fashion Week New York) 2:00 pm
- Stevie Boi Presents “SK8T” F/W 2020 Collection 2:00 pm
- Tibi 2:00 pm
- HappyFish by Sami Chen presents the Daydream Collection Runway Show @NYFW 3:00 pm
- Perfect Population (Perfection Fashion Week New York) 3:00 pm
- Sies Marjan 3:00 pm
- Nicole Miller 4:00 pm
- NYFW VIP Mixer & Private Screening – Fashionaires Finale 4:00 pm
- Romeo Hunte 4:00 pm
- Collina Strada 5:00 pm
- Dennis Basso 5:00 pm
- Jason Wu Collection 6:00 pm
- Global Fashion Collective I 7:00 pm
- Mrhua Mrshua By Niuniu Chou 7:00 pm
- Negris LeBrum 7:00 pm
-Chromat 8:00 pm
- Kim Shui 8:00 pm
- Palm Angels 9:00 pm
- The Blonds 9:00 pm
10/2
- Luooif Studio 9:00 am
- The Row 9:00 am
- Carolina Herrera 10:00 am
- Jonathan Simkhai 11:00 am
- Just in XX 12:00 pm
- Zimmermann 12:00 pm
- Alice + Olivia 1:00 pm
- Global Fashion Collective 1:00 pm
- Lela Rose 1:00 pm
- CADA Fashion Collective 2:00 pm
- 3.1 Phillip Lim 3:00 pm
- Dion Lee 3:00 pm
- Global Fashion Collective II 4:00 pm
- Libertine 4:00 pm
- Veronica Beard 4:00 pm
- Zelei Trace “Love for Lotus” Luxury Accessories Collection VIP Preview 4:00 pm
- Anna Sui 5:00 pm
- Àcheval 6:00 pm
- Helen Yarmak Collection 6:00 pm
- Zero + Maria Cornejo 6:00 pm
- Randi Rahm Fall Evolution: Couture Ink 7:00 pm
- Asia Fashion Collection 8:00 pm
- Proenza Schouler 8:00 pm
- Oscar De La Renta 9:00 pm
11/2
- Khaite 9:00 am
- Noon By Noor 9:00 am
- Sally Lapointe 10:00 am
- Vera Wang 11:00 am
- Gabriela Hearst 12:00 pm
- Taoray Wang 12:00 pm
- Coach 1941 2:00 pm
- Bibhu Mohapatra 3:00 pm
- Rosie Assoulin 3:00 pm
- Cynthia Rowley 4:00 pm
- Naeem Khan 5:00 pm
- Rodarte 6:00 pm
- Sheguang Hu 6:00 pm
- Prabal Gurung 7:00 pm
- Turkish Designers 7:00 pm
- Eckhaus Latta 8:00 pm
-Christian Cowan 9:00 pm
12/2
- Michael Kors 10:00 am
- Aliette 11:00 am
- Marina Moscone 11:00 am
- Raisavanessa 12:00 pm
- St. John 12:00 pm
- Alejandra Alonso Rojas 2:00 pm
- Street Fashion Week: The Lux Show 3:00 pm
- Sukeina 4:00 pm
- Marc Jacobs 6:00 pm
- The World’s First Plus-Size MEN Underwear Fashion Show 6:30 pm
- Dirty Pineapple 8:00 pm
- Seven Crash 9:00 pm
FOTOS: AP/AFP/REUTERS
