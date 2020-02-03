Un diseño de Michael Kors de la última fashion week de Nueva York
Hoy comienza el fashion week en la ciudad de Nueva York. Son 9 días donde reconocidos diseñadores, emergentes y marcas de moda muestran en una de las pasarelas más importantes del mundo lo último de la moda. Con diferentes puestas en escena y locaciones cada uno intentará impresionar a sus públicos con las nuevas tendencias para el invierno 2020.

A continuación, la agenda completa con el detalle de diseñador y hora del desfile.

AGENDA DÍA POR DÍA

3/2

- Dashiel Brahmann 10:00 am

- “R.Mutt” 10:30 am

- Apotts A/W 2020-Somefolks And Other Things 10:30 am

- David Hart 10:30 am

- Letigre Fall 2020 10:30 am

- Mined on Denim 10:30 am

- Minedondenim F/W 2020 10:30 am

- Timo Weiland 10:30 am

Carter Young A/W 2020 4:30 pm

- Him Nyc F/W 2020 4:30 pm

- Ka Wa Key F/W 2020 4:30 pm

- Official Rebrand 4:30 pm

- Todd Hessert 4:30 pm

- NYFW Mixer en Barclays Center 6:00 pm

Oscar de la Renta, otro de los diseñadores que nunca falta en las semanas de la moda de Nueva York
4/2

- Paa F/W 2020 11:00 am

- Victorli Fall 2020 3:00 pm

- N. Hoolywood Fall 2020 5:00 pm

- West New York Fashion Week by Marie Llanos 6:00 pm

- Nihl A/W 2020 7:00 pm


5/2

- Kenneth Nicholson A/W 2020 – From Grandma’s Couch 11:00 am

- Overcoat F/W 2020 2:00 pm

- Freemans Sporting Club F/W 2020 4:00 pm

- Todd Snyder 5:00 pm

- Linder F/W 2020 7:00 pm

El diseñador Marc Jacobs se presentará el último día del fashion week con gran expectativa
6/2

- Mukzin 9:00 am

- Harrison Wong (Fashion Hong Kong) 11:00 am

- Heaven Please+ (Fashion Hong Kong) 11:00 am

- SUN=SEN (Fashion Hong Kong) 11:00 am

- Tadashi Shoji 12:00 pm

- IF Legends F/W 2020 Men’s (Collective) 3:00 pm

- Havoc F/W 2020 Mens (Collective) 5:00 pm

- Hayven Brand F/W 2020 Men’s (Collective) 5:00 pm

- Christian Siriano 6:00 pm

- Fix and Fax by Katya Leonovich 6:00 pm

- Haute Fleaux F/W 2020 Women’s (Collective) 6:00 pm

- Oh Ok…F/W 2020 Mens (Collective) 6:00 pm

- Risk is Key (hombres) 6:00 pm

- oqLiq @ NYFW: The Shows 9:00 pm

Las botas con diseño geométrico by Tory Burch del desfile pasado en NY
7/2

- Blancore 9:00 am

- Concept Korea 11:00 am

- Chocheng 12:00 pm

- Cinq A Sept 1:00 pm

- Dine 2 The Nines NYFW 2:00 pm

- Vivienne Hu 3:00 pm

- Son Jung Wan 4:00 pm

- Monse 6:00 pm

- Slashed By Tia 6:00 pm

- Christy + You Superpower Fall / Winter 2020 NYFW 7:00 pm

- Oxford Fashion Studios 7:00 pm

- Rag & Bone 7:00 pm

- Priscavera 9:00 pm

- Sergio Hudson 9:00 pm

La elegancia de Carolina Herrera en las pasarelas de la apertura del mes fashionista
8/2

- Adam Lippes 9:00 am

- Badgley Mischka 10:00 am

- Self-Portrait 10:00 am

- Claudia Li 11:00 am

- Lan of Fashion: Runway Showcase 12:00 pm

- Ulla Johnson 12:00 pm

- Longchamp 1:00 pm

- Private Policy 2:00 pm

- Rebecca Minkoff 2:00 pm

- Anthony Rubio Canine Couture 3:00 pm

- Custo Barcelona 3:00 pm

- Helmut Lang 3:00 pm

- Hellessy 4:00 pm

- brand A – Dream Out Loud 4:30 pm

- Christopher John Rogers 5:00 pm

- Chiara Boni 6:00 pm

- R13 6:00 pm

- SMGlobal Catwalk – New York Fashion Week 6:00 pm

- Flying Solo: Ready to Wear 7:00 pm

- Sandy Liang 7:00 pm

- The Fashion Diary Showcase NYFW 7:00 pm

- Wiederhoeft 7:00 pm

- Brandon Maxwell 8:00 pm

- Patricia Field Art Fashion NYFW Kick Off Party 8:00 pm

- Laquan Smith 9:00 pm

- Flying Solo: Couture 9:15 pm

- CHULO Underwear presents $EX Benefit 10:00 pm

Kate Spade, otro de los desfiles que aporta color al New York Fashion Week
9/2

- Tory Burch 10:00 am

- Area 11:00 am

-Jeffrey Dodd 11:00 am

- B.L.O.W By Shari (Perfection Fashion Week New York) 12:00 pm

- Bevza 12:00 pm

- Jonathan Cohen 12:00 pm

- Brock Collection 1:00 pm

- Jasmine Chong 1:00 pm

- Yulan Collection (Perfection Fashion Week New York) 1:00 pm

- Infinite Exposure Shows NYFW 2:00 pm

- Jae Amour (Perfection Fashion Week New York) 2:00 pm

- Stevie Boi Presents “SK8T” F/W 2020 Collection 2:00 pm

- Tibi 2:00 pm

- HappyFish by Sami Chen presents the Daydream Collection Runway Show @NYFW 3:00 pm

- Perfect Population (Perfection Fashion Week New York) 3:00 pm

- Sies Marjan 3:00 pm

- Nicole Miller 4:00 pm

- NYFW VIP Mixer & Private Screening – Fashionaires Finale 4:00 pm

- Romeo Hunte 4:00 pm

- Collina Strada 5:00 pm

- Dennis Basso 5:00 pm

- Jason Wu Collection 6:00 pm

- Global Fashion Collective I 7:00 pm

- Mrhua Mrshua By Niuniu Chou 7:00 pm

- Negris LeBrum 7:00 pm

-Chromat 8:00 pm

- Kim Shui 8:00 pm

- Palm Angels 9:00 pm

- The Blonds 9:00 pm

Paris Hilton en la pasarela de The Blonds
10/2

- Luooif Studio 9:00 am

- The Row 9:00 am

- Carolina Herrera 10:00 am

- Jonathan Simkhai 11:00 am

- Just in XX 12:00 pm

- Zimmermann 12:00 pm

- Alice + Olivia 1:00 pm

- Global Fashion Collective 1:00 pm

- Lela Rose 1:00 pm

- CADA Fashion Collective 2:00 pm

- 3.1 Phillip Lim 3:00 pm

- Dion Lee 3:00 pm

- Global Fashion Collective II 4:00 pm

- Libertine 4:00 pm

- Veronica Beard 4:00 pm

- Zelei Trace “Love for Lotus” Luxury Accessories Collection VIP Preview 4:00 pm

- Anna Sui 5:00 pm

- Àcheval 6:00 pm

- Helen Yarmak Collection 6:00 pm

- Zero + Maria Cornejo 6:00 pm

- Randi Rahm Fall Evolution: Couture Ink 7:00 pm

- Asia Fashion Collection 8:00 pm

- Proenza Schouler 8:00 pm

- Oscar De La Renta 9:00 pm

Bella Hadid en la pasarela de Oscar de la Renta
11/2

- Khaite 9:00 am

- Noon By Noor 9:00 am

- Sally Lapointe 10:00 am

- Vera Wang 11:00 am

- Gabriela Hearst 12:00 pm

- Taoray Wang 12:00 pm

- Coach 1941 2:00 pm

- Bibhu Mohapatra 3:00 pm

- Rosie Assoulin 3:00 pm

- Cynthia Rowley 4:00 pm

- Naeem Khan 5:00 pm

- Rodarte 6:00 pm

- Sheguang Hu 6:00 pm

- Prabal Gurung 7:00 pm

- Turkish Designers 7:00 pm

- Eckhaus Latta 8:00 pm

-Christian Cowan 9:00 pm

Gigi Hadid desfilando para Prabal Gurung en el New York Fashion Week, una de las modelos top que nunca falta en las pasarelas
12/2

- Michael Kors 10:00 am

- Aliette 11:00 am

- Marina Moscone 11:00 am

- Raisavanessa 12:00 pm

- St. John 12:00 pm

- Alejandra Alonso Rojas 2:00 pm

- Street Fashion Week: The Lux Show 3:00 pm

- Sukeina 4:00 pm

- Marc Jacobs 6:00 pm

- The World’s First Plus-Size MEN Underwear Fashion Show 6:30 pm

- Dirty Pineapple 8:00 pm

- Seven Crash 9:00 pm

FOTOS: AP/AFP/REUTERS

