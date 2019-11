View this post on Instagram

NEW YORK — Shonni: "I'm not so interested in defining what a monster is. I'm interested in what an unwieldy and chaotic book this is. I teach a course called 'Person, Place or Thing' and we're reading this book. There's a process of stripping away what we expect and seeing what we can make of it from scratch. Mary Shelley writes about the relationship between what we think of as human and non-human, which is whatever we think is outside of it and not part of it. Climate change is a phenomenon that completely blasts any fantasies we have about not being interconnected. The whole novel is about challenging and questioning where we draw boundaries. We all have non-human relationships. Right now, we're on a train and there's all this metal, steel, plastic and glass. We're totally affected, not just by the container we're in, but also by the clothes we're wearing, the objects we carry and, on a more micro-level, our bacteria. And we're sharing everything, so any idea of autonomy or separateness is really challenged by what we now know about our connectedness."