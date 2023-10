El régimen de Irán detuvo a varios asistentes al funeral de Armita Geravand, la adolescente que murió golpeada por no usar hiyab

In Tehran, residents are chanting slogans such as "down with child-killers" and "down with the Islamic Republic of Iran" from their balconies.



These protests began on the first night following the tragic passing of 16-year-old Armita Geravand.



Armita had been assaulted by the… https://t.co/BFBUPwCPIE pic.twitter.com/MarRhFOZde