#ISIS is far from defeated. As can be seen in latest inSITE on ISIS report, the group claimed attacks across 10 countries in a seven-day period (April 10-16), including multiple suicide operations, as shown in the attached infographic. https://t.co/o3u6R9ZiAm pic.twitter.com/85ifi3xwZb

— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 18 de abril de 2019