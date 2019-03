View this post on Instagram

Order Yours Today ♥ ✴Warning✴ DO NOT READ in a Public Place (YOU have been Warned) @eroticfictionpublisher Read my Semi -Autobiographical Book 'Diary of a Sex Addict' including my Journey through Sex Addiction and a very Personal kind of Recovery and Self Acceptance. An Inspirational, Insightful and Naughty Tale. Enjoy ♥ ♥ ♥ To Order Follow The Link in Bio ♥ #news #london #sheffield #eroticfiction #fiction #love #addiction #twelvesteps #erotica #literotica #books #newbooks #selfacceptance #sexuality #devinefemininity #sacredfeminine #nonjudgement #universe #unashamedforever